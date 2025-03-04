Will another Avengers game be assembled? 'We would definitely be open to it' says Joe Russo, co-director of Avengers: Doomsday

Marvel's Avengers assembled in 2020, but unfortunately the live service action game from Crystal Dynamics was essentially snapped out of existence by Square Enix a mere two years later—you can still play it if you own it, but it's no longer being supported and has been delisted from stores.

But like every dead superhero, there's still a chance for rebirth. Joe and Anthony Russo, co-directors of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, and the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, say another Avengers game isn't out of the question.

"We would definitely be open to it," Joe Russo told Variety, when asked about the possibility of developing videogames tied to the new Avengers movies or the Amazon TV series Citadel, on which the Russo brothers act as executive producers.

"We have a new partner at the company who is one of the greatest game developers in history, Donald Mustard, he’s the creator of Fortnite, and he’s come in now to work with us on building out what we think the future of storytelling could be, which is, some hybrid between linear and virtual and gaming," Russo said.

The Russo brothers and their studio, AGBO, "is very tuned into gaming," and already have one game coming out. The Electric State, the brothers' new show on Netflix, has a mobile game tie-in launching on March 18. And you probably don't bring in the Fortnite guy if you're not planning to make more games (though I'm not sure I would necessarily call Mustard the "creator" of Fortnite, as Russo put it: Mustard was chief creative officer of Epic Games and one of Fortnite's directors.)

A lot of our new storytelling is going to be working hand in hand with our gaming efforts. Anthony Russo

The Russo brothers wouldn't be specific about future games, "but it is a very important part of our agenda here, moving forward, and a lot of our new storytelling is going to be working hand in hand with our gaming efforts," Anthony Russo said.

Joe Russo says the studio's goal is "creating new IP" and "for every world we build to have the scale and depth of a Star Wars universe, but in a different genre. And then we’ll build materials around those new worlds. We’ll tell stories in different ways using different media in those worlds," he said.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"And so the three of us together are trying to explore and ideate around what opportunities there could be over the next decade using new tools and new technology to tell stories and [can] we make it true transmedia, where the same assets that we’re using for CG in movies is also the same assets that are in the game, that are also the same assets in a virtual experience," Russo said. "And that’s the mission of AGBO currently, at the moment."