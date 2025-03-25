While Waiting is a game all about chugging through life's most mundane tasks with a heaping side order of whimsy

Features
By published

Go on, hop on that airport conveyor belt like you've always wanted to.

While Waiting
(Image credit: Optillusion)

Waiting for your baggage to cycle through a painfully slow conveyor belt at the airport. Staring at your cup noodles as the five-minute cook time seems to drag on for an eternity. Sitting in heavy traffic with nothing to do but hang fire until it clears. Life is a series of mundane, universally shared experiences and I ended up trying a videogame all about them.

While Waiting is, if the name didn't give it away, a game about waiting. Wait for the bus, wait for the stamina to refill on my guilty pleasure mobile game, wait for the torrential downpour to end after telling myself I definitely didn't need my umbrella today. Each scenario is presented in a sort of children's storybook, Where's Wally, style, giving me a small image of a larger situation.

While Waiting

(Image credit: Optillusion)

I can, of course, simply wait it out each time. The bus will arrive, my stamina will tick up, and the rain will cease with enough time. But that wouldn't exactly make for a fun game, so developer Optilluision peppers each level with things to do beyond the initial framing. I can take a bunch of flyers off a guy standing next to the bus stop, plastering them all to the shelter's bulletin board. I can spend a lot of money in my mobile game—which, er, I dropped $500 of fake money on currency in While Waiting's gacha level, only to blow it all on shitty armor—and I can find respite inside a cafe while the heavens open.

Some missions are more obvious than others, and puzzling some of them out took me an embarrassing amount of time in some incidents, but after a couple of levels I found myself thinking outside of the box a lot more than I had been initially. Some of While Waiting's missions even play into those intrusive thoughts we've definitely all encountered once or twice in our lifetimes—jumping onto an airport conveyor belt, liking your own social media posts, stealing cool hats from a random passerby.

It's a delightfully quirky insight into things that we may do and think about every day, month, or year, but never really discuss much. And hey, if you really do get bored while waiting, the game very kindly gives you a button you can spam to pass the time. It doesn't do anything, as far as I can tell, but I did enjoy clicking it a whole bunch.

While Waiting

(Image credit: Optillusion)

While Waiting has got that great whimsicality I felt when playing Thank Goodness You're Here! late last year, and I'm always here for more neat, cartoony puzzlers bringing their own brand of humour to the table. While Waiting is now out on Steam, so we can all artistically waste time together.

Mollie Taylor
Mollie Taylor
Features Producer

Mollie spent her early childhood deeply invested in games like Killer Instinct, Toontown and Audition Online, which continue to form the pillars of her personality today. She joined PC Gamer in 2020 as a news writer and now lends her expertise to write a wealth of features, guides and reviews with a dash of chaos. She can often be found causing mischief in Final Fantasy 14, using those experiences to write neat things about her favourite MMO. When she's not staring at her bunny girl she can be found sweating out rhythm games, pretending to be good at fighting games or spending far too much money at her local arcade.  

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Mindwave screenshots
Mindwave is the story-driven spiritual successor to WarioWare that is so good I don't care that I keep messing up on the supposedly simple final boss
A city with buildings, cars, and roads seen from above
Steam reviewers finally trolled me: I bought a game they called 'calm' and 'relaxing' before I noticed those were the 'funny' reviews
Is This Seat Taken? screenshots
Is This Seat Taken? is an upcoming adorable puzzle game all about dealing with stinky triangles and snotty squares, and just trying to make everyone happy
Two characters sitting on a bench talking
Wanderstop review
Cozy Desktop Konbini screenshots
My favourite Steam Next Fest game, Cozy Desktop Konbini, combines my love for shopping management sims and desktop idlers
A car on road trip
Keep Driving review
Latest in Games
While Waiting
While Waiting is a game all about chugging through life's most mundane tasks with a heaping side order of whimsy
A True Kin knight stands in a ruin in Caves of Qud, flanked by bloodstained furniture and a freshly mortalized corpse.
Despite making a roguelike where you can have countless arms and legs, Caves of Qud's creators say the ideal form is a limbless sphere: 'We started in perfection and only moved farther from God'
Civilization 7 Great Britain - Modern Civ art (via YouTube)
As Civilization 7 struggles to keep up with Civ 5 player counts, a new patch is coming tomorrow with still more UI changes and gameplay tweaks
Metaphor: ReFantazio character art
Metaphor: ReFantazio battle director says turn-based RPGs can still be just as popular as action RPGs: 'I personally believe turn-based games have a long future ahead of them'
assassin&#039;s creed shadows review
Assassin's Creed Shadows streamer goes viral after confronting whining commenters: 'Normal people don't get upset about this sh***'
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows change seasons - An upper-body shot of Yasuke looking cheerfully up into the distance.
'This is just the beginning': Assassin's Creed Shadows dev team thanks fans for their support and promises more to come in the future
Latest in Features
While Waiting
While Waiting is a game all about chugging through life's most mundane tasks with a heaping side order of whimsy
A snakewoman holding a sickle
Magic: The Gathering's Tarkir: Dragonstorm set isn't just about dragons
A screenshot from game Mudborne of a little humanoid frog in a marsh
Five new Steam games you probably missed (March 24, 2025)
Fragpunk
Somebody finally figured out casual Counter-Strike
Dean Hall at GDC 2025.
Outer space inspired DayZ's Dean Hall to become a modder and game developer, and now he's making a Kerbal successor called Kitten Space Agency
An image of a corpse with the text &quot;You&#039;ve been re-educated.&quot;
I played the lost videogame sequel to 1984, and came away more nostalgic than ever for gaming's awkward adolescence in 1999
More about games
Today&#039;s Wordle being played on a phone

Today's Wordle answer for Tuesday, March 25
A snakewoman holding a sickle

Magic: The Gathering's Tarkir: Dragonstorm set isn't just about dragons
Today&#039;s Wordle being played on a phone

Today's Wordle answer for Tuesday, March 25
See more latest
Most Popular
A snakewoman holding a sickle
Magic: The Gathering's Tarkir: Dragonstorm set isn't just about dragons
Personal Trainer Tyler Buckingham and the Train Like You Game logo
Drain your stress meter with this cozy game-inspired stretch and recovery routine
A screenshot from game Mudborne of a little humanoid frog in a marsh
Five new Steam games you probably missed (March 24, 2025)
Bears in Space
I downloaded this bear-obsessed comedy FPS to kill time before Doom: The Dark Ages and discovered the most underrated shooter on Steam
An image of a corpse with the text &quot;You&#039;ve been re-educated.&quot;
I played the lost videogame sequel to 1984, and came away more nostalgic than ever for gaming's awkward adolescence in 1999
Fragpunk
Somebody finally figured out casual Counter-Strike
Dean Hall at GDC 2025.
Outer space inspired DayZ's Dean Hall to become a modder and game developer, and now he's making a Kerbal successor called Kitten Space Agency
Fallout 76 ghoul screenshots
Getting to level 50 in Fallout 76 to become a ghoul actually isn't as daunting as it seems, which is why I created a new character
A man turns away from an open window while monsters gather in the dark
Look Outside is a survival horror RPG where you absolutely should not look outside
A chaotic battle in FBC: Firebreak.
Electrified sticky notes and spontaneous combustion: Remedy's new co-op shooter FBC: Firebreak is built for chaos and 'joyful discoveries'