Minecraft is dropping VR support next year

Minecraft VR currently holds a spot on our list of the best VR games available on PC, but we're going to have to make a little change on that pretty soon. In the latest Minecraft: Bedrock Edition changelog , Mojang said its "ability to support VR/MR devices has come to an end," and it will be dropped after a final update in March 2025.

"After you receive the final update, you will still receive updates on your PC and be able to play without a VR/MR device," Minecraft community manager Jay Wells wrote. "From this point on you can keep building in your worlds, and your Marketplace purchases (including Minecoins) will continue to be available on a non-VR/MR graphics device such as a computer monitor.

"You will no longer be able to use your VR/MR device with Minecraft as it will no longer be supported in the latest updates."

Mojang announced in September that support for PlayStation VR headsets will also end in March 2025.

That's no doubt disappointing if you happen to enjoy the virtual reality Minecraft experience, but—and I say this with all due respect—there really just aren't very many of you out there. Also relevant is that our inclusion of Minecraft on the best VR games comes with a caveat: "As a way to explore beautifully blocky vistas and biomes from time to time, the VR works wonderfully," but for regular gameplay it's probably not "the best fit."

If you are a dedicated Minecraft VRer, the good news is that all is not lost. As noted by Road to VR (via Eurogamer ), the Vivecraft mod for Minecraft Java Edition is still out there, as is the QuestCraft mod for Quest headset owners.