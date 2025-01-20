Vertical extraction shooter Exoborne holds its first playtest soon, and you can sign up now
Sharkmob's new extraction shooter promises to be a more accessible and forgiving experience than most other games in the genre.
We got some hands-on time with Exoborne, the new extraction shooter from Sharkmob, in August 2024, and it looked potentially very promising, particularly for more casual players interested in an experience that isn't built to punish them at every opportunity. In February, curious shooter fans will have an opportunity to try it for themselves in Exoborne's first-ever public playtest.
"We’ve been conducting closed tests both online and in our studio for quite some time," executive producer Brynley Gibson wrote. "But this marks our first large-scale test, and it’s an incredibly exciting milestone for us. By entering this stage of open collaboration with the community, we’re eager to gather invaluable insights and feedback that will drive us to elevate the game to new heights."
That reference to "new heights" is, I expect, a play on words: As we said in our preview, Exborne is big on verticality, and "you can be zipping around with a grappling hook or chargeable power-jump every few seconds, then gliding back down with a re-deployable parachute."
I remain disappointed that Sharkmob's previous game, Vampire: The Masquerade–Bloodhunt, failed to find an audience and ended development in 2023. I really enjoyed its balance of weapons, special abilities, high mobility, and (relatively) long time to kill, which suited me quite nicely as a not-at-all-hardcore battle royale player. But with its fate sealed, I'm happy to see that Sharkmob appears to be bringing a similar approach to Exoborne: I don't find the setting as interesting (Bloodhunt was also a far better Vampire game than I expected) but, if the gameplay matches up, I might get over that fairly quickly.
The Exoborne playtest is scheduled to begin on February 12 and runs until February 17. To get in, pop around to Steam and hit the "request access" button. You can also keep up with what's happening on the Exoborne Discord server.
Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.
