I'm afraid there's a Helldivers 2 sex game, and yes it is called Sexdivers

A decent metric to judge when a game has truly hit the mainstream is when Steam's active sex game scene sees fit to make a parody. Congrats Helldivers 2, meet SEXDIVERS 🔞, an "intense survival shooter" releasing sometime in 2025. Yes, the emoji is in the title—I didn't know you could do that on Steam either.

While I wouldn't say anything about Sexdivers looks fun or particularly good, I have to commend developer Octo Games for competently recreating Helldivers 2's look in its action scenes. The Sexdiver suits are a bit too busy-looking to believe they could've come from Arrowhead, but the desert planet, bug faction, and capes look, at a glance, so close to Helldivers that you could briefly mistake it for the genuine article. The trailer even parodies Helldivers 2's launch trailer recruitment ad with triumphant shots of the diver telling viewers to "BECOME THE HERO."

That spell would presumably be lifted when your diver steps back onto their ship and the whole sex part of the game begins. You see, in Sexdivers you're not a faceless soldier serving an intergalactic regime. You seem more like a Shepherd-like ship captain leading an expedition across a mysterious planet, an expedition that includes a lot of hot singles in your area.

"With each successful mission, your fame grows, and so does your popularity among the women in the expedition and beyond," the Steam page reads. "The more achievements you unlock, the more erotic possibilities become available, turning your journey into something far more than just a fight for survival."

I mean, you get it: Go fight bugs with what looks like the most bare-minimum, trashy third-person shooting mechanics that a stock game engine can offer, then get rewarded with interactive sex scenes featuring a "cum" button. I'm sure that's someone's fantasy.

(Image credit: Octo Games)

You can tell Octo Games is really phoning in the details here. For one, this is the developer's 43rd game in just two and a half years on Steam—a catalog that includes Hot Pussy College, Hentai Survivors, Fap & Cum, and Sex Standing (a play on Death Stranding, but I can confirm from screenshots that other positions are supported).

Then there's this half-assed, AI-sounding feature list that, frankly, is hard to pay attention to sandwiched between porn gifs:

Encounter new enemies as you advance through the levels

Dynamic controller for immersive gameplay

Hot scenes to unlock

Use strategic thinking and skills to defeat enemies and reach your goal

Dynamic Environments: Immerse yourself in vividly detailed environments that evolve over time

Wow, a dynamic controller for immersive gameplay. Sexdivers also has an AI content disclosure that reveals it used "neural networks" to make some of its backgrounds and "help render fine character details faster." I suppose sacrifices in artistic voice must be made to produce an average of 17 games per year.