Helldivers 2 patch tackles patrols appearing out of thin air, over-the-top meteor swarms, and accidentally blowing yourself up with your own mech
You should self-destruct a little less, thanks to Super Earth R&D.
Attention, patriots! A new Helldivers 2 patch is here, though this one's mostly just bug fixes and tweaks to the game's new fancy weather system.
The full list of patch notes is available on Steam and the game's official Discord, but here's the broad strokes: The weather's looking nicer, relatively speaking. While fire tornadoes, meteor swarms, earthquakes, and every weapon mother nature has to throw at you will still bother you during missions, it should be happening a little less frequently now.
Meteor showers in particular should be kinder, with a reduced radius, explosion damage, and a tweak to their colour to make your impending doom a smidge more obvious—which is good, seeing as instant death by meteor was a genuine workplace hazard. Helldivers 2 is a game all about slapstick deaths, but instakills from on high are a little beyond the pale.
Another big quality of life update comes in the form of "reduced incidents of patrols spawning on players." I seem to be allergic to bugs (the technical kind, not the rip-you-apart kind) and even this one has ambushed me once or twice, dropping a full gang of bots and insects on my sorry head with very little warning.
Your Exosuit should also no longer hit itself with its own missile, which is a blessing—though there doesn't appear to be a fix listed for marking the map problems.
For the uninitiated, if you're piloting the Exosuit and open the map to ping a location, your weapons will remain hot—making it, uh, a bad idea to communicate with your teammates, especially if you hit the "shoot rocket" button to mark an area.
And that's pretty much it—Mechs should be more reliable, acts of space God should be less deadly. You can check out the full list of patch notes (including a list of known issues Arrowhead is currently working on) below.
Helldivers 2 patch 1.000.103 full notes
Overview
For this patch, we have implemented:
- Fixes to the EXO-45 Patriot exosuit, game stats, UI, and general stability.
- Balance improvements for planetary hazards and patrol spawns.
Balancing
- Balanced and adjusted spawn rates for the various planet hazards including tremors, meteor showers, volcanic activity, fire tornados, and ion storms. Hazards should now spawn less frequently during missions.
- Meteor Shower has received the following changes in addition to reduced spawn rate:
- Reduced explosion radius
- Reduced meteor damage slightly
- Reduced meteor velocity slightly
- Meteor color has been changed slightly to try and make it easier to spot.
- Volcanic Activity has received the following changes in addition to reduced spawn rate:
- Reduced explosion radius
- Reduced rock velocity slightly
- Lighting on Fenrir III has been adjusted to be a bit less bright to improve visibility during meteor showers
Fixes
- Reduced incidents of patrols spawning on players.
- Exosuit no longer destroys itself when firing a missile while turning .
- Exosuit retains its melee functionality, even when damaged.
- Shots from arc-based weapons, such as 'Blitzer' shotgun and 'AC-8 Arc Thrower' stratagem now count towards "Shots fired" and "Shots hit" stats.
- Fixed network desync issue with downed Automaton dropships.
- Fixed Elgato Stream Deck Foot Pedal support.
Crash fixes for the following scenarios:
- When ALT+Tabbing in fullscreen mode
- After changing voice over language
- PS5 boot issue
- Using a stim inside of an Exosuit while wielding a grenade
- When joining an ongoing mission
- When idling on the title screen
Known issues
These are issues that were either introduced by this patch and are being worked on, or are from a previous version and have not yet been fixed.
Various issues involving friend invites and cross-play:
- Cross-platform friend invites might not show up in the Friend Requests tab.
- Players cannot unfriend other players befriended via friend code.
- Players cannot unblock players that were not in their Friends list beforehand.
- Players cannot befriend players with Steam names shorter than 3 characters.
- Hellpod steering close to large or important objects is currently not functioning as intended, resulting in steering being disabled in a large area around the object.
- Online features are not functioning when console language is set to Ukrainian.
- Players may be unable to select loadout when joining a multiplayer via an activity card.
- Planet liberation reaches 100% at the end of every Defend mission.
- Drowning in deep water with a Vitality Booster equipped puts Helldiver in a broken state.
- Exosuits will sometimes be delivered in a damaged or broken state.
- Stratagem beam might attach itself to an enemy but it will deploy to its original location.
- Pink artifacts may appear in the sky when setting off large explosions.
- Text chat box display is obstructed by the cinematic letterboxing during extraction.
- Sometimes the player’s loadout customizations will reset after restarting the game.
