The Case of the Golden Idol has done so well that it's getting a free definitive edition upgrade

In a truly pleasant bit of worthy good news The Case of the Golden Idol will receive an update to a more definitive edition this week—on October 10—as The Case of the Golden Idol Redux. The edition will be free to everyone who owns it on Steam and incorporates several years of updates made since its 2022 release and 2023 DLCs—not to mention its release on consoles and mobile.

"Along the way, a lot of improvements were made to the original game as a result of porting the game to a new engine. An overhaul to the UI, a new hint system, 13 new localizations, readability and save improvements, and dozens more quality-of-life changes make The Case of the Golden Idol a much more seamless and enjoyable experience to play, especially on Steam Deck," said developers Color Gray Games in a Steam update.

The Case of the Golden Idol won PC Gamer's award for Best Story 2022.

"I can't think of another time this has happened when playing a game, but as I wrapped up The Case of the Golden Idol, the final few pieces of the story falling into place, I thought: 'This would have been a great novel.' Spread across a dozen murders, all involving the mysterious idol, a deep and fascinating story unfolds, one tiny sliver at a time," said writer Chris Livingston.

You'll be able to choose between the final PC version or the updated Redux release when you launch the game and transfer story progress from the old version to the Redux.

If you've not yet played it, The Case of the Golden Idol has a free demo that's available alongside it on Steam.