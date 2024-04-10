Darkest Dungeon 2 is getting a free new game mode later this year that will feature 'some of the permanence and roster management' of the original game

Darkest Dungeon 2 is getting an all-new campaign game mode called Kingdoms that's set to roll out as a free content update later this year. Revealed during today's Triple-I Initiative showcase, the new mode challenges players to find and defeat a grave threat to the Kingdom, a realm made up of a network of safe haven inns.

Players in Kingdoms will journey across corrupted lands, fighting back against incursions of evil (careful not to step in any) and collecting resources that can be used to upgrade heroes and bolster the inns' defenses through "extensive upgrade trees."

Kingdoms, which can be played separately from Darkest Dungeons 2's original Confessions mode, will include unique questlines and three new monster factions: the Coven, the Beastmen, and the Crimson Couriers. It also promises to incorporate some gameplay elements from the original Darkest Dungeon, which veterans of the series will no doubt appreciate.

"Kingdoms is an exciting project for us," Red Hook Studios co-founder and creative director Chris Bourassa said. "If you look at our release history, no game or DLC has ever retread ground, and we’re proud to continue that tradition here.

"This new mode will blend some of the permanence and roster management of the original Darkest Dungeon with the traversal and combat of Darkest Dungeon 2. Best of all, this is a massive, FREE update to DD2, packing our flagship title with even more content and value for our players."

The Darkest Dungeons 2: Kingdoms update is expected to arrive late in 2024, and will be free. If you've been waiting for a sale on Darkest Dungeon 2, that's also happening: It's currently 33% off, taking it to $27/£22/€26, on Steam.