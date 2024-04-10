Darkest Dungeon 2 is getting a free new game mode later this year that will feature 'some of the permanence and roster management' of the original game
Kingdoms challenges players to protect their realm against an incursion of evil.
Darkest Dungeon 2 is getting an all-new campaign game mode called Kingdoms that's set to roll out as a free content update later this year. Revealed during today's Triple-I Initiative showcase, the new mode challenges players to find and defeat a grave threat to the Kingdom, a realm made up of a network of safe haven inns.
Players in Kingdoms will journey across corrupted lands, fighting back against incursions of evil (careful not to step in any) and collecting resources that can be used to upgrade heroes and bolster the inns' defenses through "extensive upgrade trees."
Kingdoms, which can be played separately from Darkest Dungeons 2's original Confessions mode, will include unique questlines and three new monster factions: the Coven, the Beastmen, and the Crimson Couriers. It also promises to incorporate some gameplay elements from the original Darkest Dungeon, which veterans of the series will no doubt appreciate.
"Kingdoms is an exciting project for us," Red Hook Studios co-founder and creative director Chris Bourassa said. "If you look at our release history, no game or DLC has ever retread ground, and we’re proud to continue that tradition here.
"This new mode will blend some of the permanence and roster management of the original Darkest Dungeon with the traversal and combat of Darkest Dungeon 2. Best of all, this is a massive, FREE update to DD2, packing our flagship title with even more content and value for our players."
The Darkest Dungeons 2: Kingdoms update is expected to arrive late in 2024, and will be free. If you've been waiting for a sale on Darkest Dungeon 2, that's also happening: It's currently 33% off, taking it to $27/£22/€26, on Steam.
Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.
