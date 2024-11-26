Bad news for skull-havers: The Skulltaker is here to take your skull in Total War: Warhammer 3's just-announced DLC

Total War: WARHAMMER III - Omens of Destruction Announce Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The Skulltaker is here, and he's coming to Total War: Warhammer 3 in its new Omens of Destruction DLC this December 12. Now let's see if I can make it through a whole article without accidentally calling it Total Warhammer 3.

Announced just today, Omens of Destruction introduces "new content for the armies of Khorne, Ogre Kingdoms and Orcs & Goblins including Legendary Lords, battle units, campaign features, and free content for all owners of the game."

For instance, Skulltaker. He's here, and as the immortal champion of KoЯn he's on the hunt for "worthy skulls for his master." He's bringing with him a new campaign feature—the Cloak of Skulls—that sees him put new enemy lords' skulls onto his cloak, which makes sense, given the name. With every new skull, Skulltaker nets himself new abilities and traits that you can upgrade. Presumably with more skulls.

He's brought some pals with him, too: joining Skully are "new units from the Blood God's domain," including legendary heroes Skarr Bloodwrath and Skyla Anfingrimm, plus acolytes like Bloodspeaker, Slaughterbrute, Bloodbeasts, Wrathmongers, Skullreapers, and Khorngors. Funnily enough, my legal representatives are Bloodspeaker, Slaughterbrute and Wrathmonger esq. Small world.

It's not all Skulltaker, though, much as I might wish it. Joining the ranks of Total War: Warhammer 3's most fearsome foes are Gorbad Ironclaw, "one of the most infamous of all Orc Warbosses." His campaign feature sees him give his orc comrades bonuses in battle, and as a tactical genius he'll allow for exotic "army compositions that can overcome any challengers." He's joined by the hero Snagla Grobspit, and folks like the Savage Orc Great Shaman, Night Goblin Big Boss, Black Orc, Mangler Squigs, Colossal Squig, Arachnarok (not the Ion Storm game), and Bolt Thrower.

Rounding out the trio: Golgfag Maneater, an infamous Ogre merc whose campaign feature pretty much sees him act like a Warhammer PMC. He'll settle his clients' disputes by taking on "all wars they're involved in and conducting hostile actions against their enemies." He's joined by Bragg the Gutsman, Ogre Paymaster, Bruiser, Golgfag's Maneaters, the Pigback Riders, Blood Vultures, Yhetees, and the Thundertusks. I think it's unfair that only Skulltaker's friends get names, but then again he is the Skulltaker.

On top of all that, the DLC will hit alongside Total War: Warhammer 3's 6.0 patch, which brings the game's 100th Legendary Lord—Arbaal the Undefeated—and a faction update for the Ogre Kingdoms, Khorne, and Orcs and Goblins. Don't lose your head.