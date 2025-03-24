As Civilization 7 struggles to keep up with Civ 5 player counts, a new patch is coming tomorrow with still more UI changes and gameplay tweaks

News
By published

Firaxis is still banging away at it.

Civilization VII Developer Update - March 2025 - YouTube Civilization VII Developer Update - March 2025 - YouTube
Watch On

A new Civilization 7 update is coming tomorrow, and so today we get an early look at some of the highlights including the addition of a new "quick move" functionality, the ability to rename your settlements and commanders, and of course even more UI updates and polish.

Civ 7 is doing fine, more or less, but probably not as "fine" as Firaxis and 2K Games expected: Critical reviews were good but not glowing, and the wider response from players has been iffy, culminating in a Steam user rating that's improved since its February 10 debut but still remains deeply "mixed."

Concurrent player counts also continue to lag well behind those of Civilization 6. At this moment, in fact, Civ 7's concurrent player count is even lagging behind Civilization 5, which came out 15 years ago.

Via SteamDB:

(Image credit: SteamDB)


To be fair, Civ 5 and Civ 6 were spectacularly good games, each pulling down a 93% review score here at PC Gamer, where we know about these things. Those are tough acts to follow no matter who you are.

Still, there's no denying that Civ 7 in its current form just doesn't seem to have the juice. The most glaring issue was, and is, Civ 7's UI, a point Firaxis acknowledged even before the game was fully live. Hotfixes followed, and of course modders got to work on the problems straight away.

The first major update, released earlier this month, made a number of changes and fixed some UI issues, but didn't deliver a full-scale overhaul, and neither will this one from the sounds of it. Being able to rename settlements is an obviously welcome change, as is the new quick move (units immediately move from hex to hex, without any transitions) and the ability to start a new game, with your lead and civilization selections maintained, with a single button. But they also feel like things that should've been there from the start—which I suppose is part of the problem.

The update will also keep your town and city panel open after you buy something so it's easier to make purchases in bulk, and a new notification will appear when one of your cities is under attack, so there's "less chance you'll be caught off guard when things are catching fire in your empire." Tooltips are also being changed up to improve "overall readability and alignment within our user interface."

The pace of Civ 7's gameplay is also being slowed: Eliminating a player in the Modern Age will no longer add progress, and the amount of age progress earned by eliminating someone in the Exploration Age has been cut in half.

"We're also going to make it tougher to blow through the modern tech and civic trees too quickly," creative director Ed Beach says in today's patch preview video. "Our costs overall have been increased by about 25%. The weighting on that is deep in those trees, so it's especially those final techs and civics you need to finish out the game, they're going to take a little bit longer."

It doesn't sound like there's any one "killer fix" in this patch, but that's probably unavoidable at this stage. The Civilization games are massive collections of systems, and when those systems just don't quite come together in a way that excites players (or at least convinces them to stop horsing around with the old games in the series), the process of untangling it all is bound to be long and unglamorous.

Which isn't to say it can't or shouldn't be done—Cyberpunk 2077 pulled it off, and I'd say Civ 7 is far more likely to be a game we look back on in a few years and marvel and how far it's come—but expectations for patch note thrills and chills should probably be tempered: It's going to take a long time and a lot of work to get Civ 7 to a Civ 6 (or Civ 5) state of being.

Civilization 7's 1.1.1 update, and the full patch notes, will go live tomorrow—that's March 25.

Civilization 7 reviewCiv 7 guideCiv 7 victory guideCiv 7 towns and citiesCiv 7 age transitions

Civilization 7 review: Our verdict
Civ 7 guide: An explainer for unexplained systems
Civ 7 victory guide: All win conditions
Civ 7 towns and cities: Settlements guide
Civ 7 age transitions: Everything that changes

Andy Chalk
Andy Chalk
US News Lead

Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Civilization 7 leader image
Civilization 7's first in-game event postponed so Firaxis can 'prioritize quality-of-life improvements'
Confucius as he appears in Civilization 7.
Civilization 7 patch 1.0.1 addresses 'key areas of player-reported issues' including UI and tooltip improvements
Image of Tecumseh in Civilization 7
Civilization 7's 'first major update' tweaks balance and fixes some UI issues, but don't expect an overhaul
Civilization 7 review screenshot
Civilization 7's new patch temporarily disables crossplay between PC and console so Firaxis can 'expedite updates to the PC'
Civilization 7 review screenshot
As Civilization 7 languishes with a 'mixed' rating on Steam, Firaxis says improving the game's wildly unpopular UI is 'our top priority'
A still from the Civilization 7 opening cinematic.
Civilization 6 still has more daily Steam players than Civilization 7
Latest in Strategy
Civilization 7 Great Britain - Modern Civ art (via YouTube)
As Civilization 7 struggles to keep up with Civ 5 player counts, a new patch is coming tomorrow with still more UI changes and gameplay tweaks
Battle Brothers
Nearly 2 years after its last update, the excellent Battle Brothers gets 'a bucket load of fixes' and free new content
King wielding his axe against would-be assassins in Norland.
Medieval colony sim Norland is getting a 'damn big update' that completely overhauls the game's mechanics: 'We're rolling out some radical changes to the core gameplay'
Age of Empires 2
Former Age of Empires 2 dev claims Microsoft demanded its first expansion should have a Korean faction, because 'StarCraft sold 3 million copies in Korea'
Endless Legend 2 Kin faction reveal
It's turtle time: Endless Legend 2's first faction is the fortification-loving Kin of Sheredyn
A massive beachhead assault in indie RTS Beyond All Reason
Over 110 players and 10,000 units clash as this free RTS celebrates its growing multiplayer scene with some of the biggest multiplayer battles ever fought
Latest in News
A True Kin knight stands in a ruin in Caves of Qud, flanked by bloodstained furniture and a freshly mortalized corpse.
Despite making a roguelike where you can have countless arms and legs, Caves of Qud's creators say the ideal form is a limbless sphere: 'We started in perfection and only moved farther from God'
Civilization 7 Great Britain - Modern Civ art (via YouTube)
As Civilization 7 struggles to keep up with Civ 5 player counts, a new patch is coming tomorrow with still more UI changes and gameplay tweaks
Metaphor: ReFantazio character art
Metaphor: ReFantazio battle director says turn-based RPGs can still be just as popular as action RPGs: 'I personally believe turn-based games have a long future ahead of them'
assassin&#039;s creed shadows review
Assassin's Creed Shadows streamer goes viral after confronting whining commenters: 'Normal people don't get upset about this sh***'
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows change seasons - An upper-body shot of Yasuke looking cheerfully up into the distance.
'This is just the beginning': Assassin's Creed Shadows dev team thanks fans for their support and promises more to come in the future
Geralt sitting on a wall wearing a Cyberpunk jacket modded by TheRealArdCarraigh
The Witcher 3 devs had to practically remake the game engine to make official modding possible
More about strategy
King wielding his axe against would-be assassins in Norland.

Medieval colony sim Norland is getting a 'damn big update' that completely overhauls the game's mechanics: 'We're rolling out some radical changes to the core gameplay'
Age of Empires 2

Former Age of Empires 2 dev claims Microsoft demanded its first expansion should have a Korean faction, because 'StarCraft sold 3 million copies in Korea'
A True Kin knight stands in a ruin in Caves of Qud, flanked by bloodstained furniture and a freshly mortalized corpse.

Despite making a roguelike where you can have countless arms and legs, Caves of Qud's creators say the ideal form is a limbless sphere: 'We started in perfection and only moved farther from God'
See more latest
Most Popular
A True Kin knight stands in a ruin in Caves of Qud, flanked by bloodstained furniture and a freshly mortalized corpse.
Despite making a roguelike where you can have countless arms and legs, Caves of Qud's creators say the ideal form is a limbless sphere: 'We started in perfection and only moved farther from God'
Metaphor: ReFantazio character art
Metaphor: ReFantazio battle director says turn-based RPGs can still be just as popular as action RPGs: 'I personally believe turn-based games have a long future ahead of them'
assassin&#039;s creed shadows review
Assassin's Creed Shadows streamer goes viral after confronting whining commenters: 'Normal people don't get upset about this sh***'
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows change seasons - An upper-body shot of Yasuke looking cheerfully up into the distance.
'This is just the beginning': Assassin's Creed Shadows dev team thanks fans for their support and promises more to come in the future
Geralt sitting on a wall wearing a Cyberpunk jacket modded by TheRealArdCarraigh
The Witcher 3 devs had to practically remake the game engine to make official modding possible
Serana from Skyrim, modded to look like a desiccated corpse.
Skyrim realism mod fixes your vampire girlfriend, giving her a voice and look more suited to someone who just got out of a coffin after 2,000 years
Image for &#039;No real human would go four links deep into a maze of AI-generated nonsense&#039;: Cloudflare&#039;s AI Labyrinth uses decoy pages to trap web-crawling bots and feed them slop &#039;as a defensive weapon&#039;
'No real human would go four links deep into a maze of AI-generated nonsense': Cloudflare's AI Labyrinth uses decoy pages to trap web-crawling bots and feed them slop 'as a defensive weapon'
Gabe Newell looks into the camera, behind him is a prop of a turret from Team Fortress 2.
Gabe Newell's cult of personality is intense, but a Valve exec who worked with him says his superpower is how he 'delighted in people on the team just being really good at what they did'
Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro gaming mouse on a blue background
The Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro is as cheap as I've ever seen it and it's even cheaper than the cut-back HyperSpeed version
The Spy from Team Fortress 2 holds up a folder with an accusatory expression.
One of Valve's original executives shares a very simple secret to its success: 'You can't use up your credibility' by trying to make bad games work