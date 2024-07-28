Abstract factory-building sequel Shapez 2 will release in August

shapez 2 Early Access | Release Date Announcement Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Hope you're ready to build some huge factories, because Shapez 2 is set to release in Early Access on August 15, 2024. The sequel to the previous hit factory-building game takes the simple, flat graphics of the prior and replaces them entirely with a massive 3D spacefield to fill with an infinitely large factory dedicated to one purpose: Making very specific shapes and then throwing them into a huge swirling abyss.

What sets Shapez apart from other factory building games is twofold: The first thing is that your factory parts cost nothing—once a piece is unlocked you can place as much of it as you want. Resources are also unlimited. The second is that there are no "automated" production machines. You have to set up the machines to cut, turn, flip, stack, and paint the input shapes to make them into the output shapes.

Shapez 2 is one of the top 100 wishlisted games on Steam, sitting at position 90 as of press time.

The first Shapez started as browser game that you can still play in demo form—as shapez.io—before expanding into a release on Steam that did pretty dang well for itself. It currently sits at over 10,000 overwhelmingly positive reviews. The concept from shapez 1 to 2 is pretty much the same, but the scale is so much greater in the second game, especially as it introduces second layers and ever-more tools for copying, tiling, and generally mass producing at greater speed.

The launch date reveal trailer for Shapez 2 shows off some of the biggest features for the Early Access release, which looks quite full-featured in and of itself. The wildest part is definitely tiling huge sections of completed factory, then using huge belts to connect those chunks... then using even larger trains to connect it all beyond that.

You can find Shapez 2 on Steam, where it will release on August 15, 2024.