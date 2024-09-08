Stealth strategy takes a particularly demonic bent with this game of commando scientists vs Nazi occultists

Sumerian Six | Launch Trailer | Available Now - YouTube Watch On

You know what's better than games about killing nazis? Killing wannabe nazi demon summoners. At least that's the concept behind Sumerian Six, a recently-released stealth strategy game from Devolver Digital's development studio Artificer that sends five commando scientists and one werebear to go stop some bad nazis from doing some bad nazi stuff.

But, you know, stealthily: "Lead an unlikely team of commando scientists behind enemy lines to fight Nazis, uncover arcane mysteries, and wield experimental technology to turn the tide of WWII in this real-time tactical stealth adventure," reads the official description.

Sumerian Six is clearly taking up the torch that stealth strategy lovers have missed since the closure of the incredible Mimimi games last year. The interface, views, and gameplay take cues from Mimimi's Shadow Tactics and Shadow Gambit in the same way that other 90s RTS took cues from Command & Conquer.

Early players have been very positive about it, with Sumerian Six picking up 95% positive user reviews on Steam.

Sumerian Six looks especially cool for its variety of enemies and special abilities available to the characters you're controlling as you stealth around. This is a long way from the more staid gameplay of Commandos or Desperados, where there's very little magic going on—your Sumerian Six people are deploying superscience and turning into bears.

You can find Sumerian Six on Steam for $30, where it also has a free demo.