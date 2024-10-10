Sorry, footie folks, but Football Manager 25 is not going to make its November release date. Developer Sports Interactive announced today that after talking it out with Sega and its various other "licensors and partners," the studio has decided to push the release back to March 2025.

Trouble for Football Manager 25 first came to light in September when Sports Interactive delayed the announcement of a specific release date to the end of the month, and shifted the release target accordingly from early to late November. But that wasn't enough "to ensure the game quality and experience meets your expectations and our very high standards," the studio said in a message posted today.

"Many things have been moving slower than we had predicted – despite everyone in the team working at an incredible pace to try and get everything done," the studio wrote. "Timelines were already tight and, as rightly pointed out by many of your recent comments, we were simply rushing too much and in danger of compromising our usual standards. This has put an enormous amount of pressure on everyone working across the studio, who are all passionately committed to delivering the best game possible.

"FM25 is the biggest technical and visual advancement in the series for a generation. We simply cannot compromise the delivery of this crucial juncture in Football Manager’s history by rushing to release it in November."

(Image credit: Sports Interactive)

The Football Manager 25 delay is particularly unusual for one thing in particular: As noted by GamesRadar, this is the very first time in the long history of the series that a Football Manager game won't be out in either October or November. In the spirit of "trust but verify," I decided to check it out for myself, and sure enough, that's how it is.

⚽ Football Manager 2005: November 4, 2004

⚽ Football Manager 2006: October 21, 2005

⚽ Football Manager 2007: October 18, 2006

⚽ Football Manager 2008: October 18, 2007

⚽ Football Manager 2009: November 14, 2008

⚽ Football Manager 2010: October 30, 2009

⚽ Football Manager 2011: November 5, 2010

⚽ Football Manager 2012: October 21, 2011

⚽ Football Manager 2013: November 2, 2012

⚽ Football Manager 2014: October 30, 2013

⚽ Football Manager 2015: November 7, 2014

⚽ Football Manager 2016: November 13, 2015

⚽ Football Manager 2017: November 4, 2016

⚽ Football Manager 2018: November 10, 2017

⚽ Football Manager 2019: November 2, 2018

⚽ Football Manager 2020: November 18, 2019

⚽ Football Manager 2021: November 24, 2020

⚽ Football Manager 2022: November 8, 2021

⚽ Football Manager 2023: November 8, 2022

⚽ Football Manager 2024: November 6, 2023

This is basically the equivalent of the end of the Streak for Football Manager fans, then: A shocking, mournful moment that will resonate through the future of the franchise, sparking passionate discussion and debate for generations to come.

(Okay, maybe it's not quite that big a deal, but it sure was a hell of a run.)

Sports Interactive said it is "extremely sorry" for the disappointment of the delay, and committed to a new gameplay reveal at the end of January 2025. It also confirmed that an "Advanced Access" period will be available ahead of the new release date; details on that will be shared as soon as they figure it out.