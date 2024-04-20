Slash and shoot your way through a procedural bug hole in Ants Took My Eyeball

A new 2D action-platforming roguelike released today, with Ants Took My Eyeball challenging you to descend into an ever-changing ant hill in search of your missing body part. Swapping between melee weapons, ranged weapons, gadgets, and trinkets, your job is to go as deep as you can before coming back for another try.

It's a pretty delightfully fast-paced experience, emphasizing a twitch-based shooting and smashing action that really shines as you get better and better on each new run. Your stuff also gets upgraded mid-hive, as you scrap extra items for gold and parts to upgrade the best among the loot you've found to use.

The deeper you get the more gems you can find, and those gems have lots of useful effects between attempts at the ant hill. That stuff gives you ever-more permanent upgrades to boost yourself at the start of each journey into the ant hill. "And who knows, there could also be other permanent unlocks to be found somewhere deep inside the ant hill," says developer Bosmic Forge.

Ants Took My Eyeball also has 4-player local co-op, and is enabled for Steam's Remote Play Together feature. It has both controller and keyboard and mouse support.

Ants Took My Eyeball is developed by Bosmic Forge, a small team of indie devs out of Tampere, Finland. The team has worked on a series of past game jam projects, some of which served as the basis for their new game, but Ants Took My Eyeball is Bosmic Forge's first commercial release.

You can find Ants Took My Eyeball on Steam and on its official website.