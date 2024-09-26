The Satisfactory team was already cooking up plans for what to add after launch even before the 1.0 release exceeded all expectations

The face of Satisfactory, community manager Snutt Treptow, wasn't about to tell me the next as-yet-unannounced update coming to the factory building game after its 1.0 launch, but he did indicate that it won't be long before we hear more. With the 1.0 release drawing in a flash flood of players, I asked Treptow if the smash success has the developer reevaluating what it does next with the game.

His answer? "Not really."

"We haven't cemented what our plans are yet," he said. "We're trying to figure out what we do next, and it's a bit of a process because of console: We're figuring out how we support the game for both PC and console and what that's going to be like in the future. That's a huge process. But in the near future, we're probably going to announce a little bit of what we're planning to do next."

Back in a July community Q&A, Treptow said that developer Coffee Stain did plan to continue working on Satisfactory after 1.0, but the shape that work would take was undecided.

Considering the incredible builds that players are concocting with some of the cosmetic options added in Satisfactory's 1.0 update, I wouldn't be surprised to see even more variety and customization added in the coming months; additions to the core factory building and automation systems strike me as less likely in the short term, as Treptow said each one causes "a huge ripple effect" that the developers have to be mindful of.