Satisfactory 1.0 finally has mod support, and the revamped mod manager now supports dedicated servers too
Time to get modding, factory builders.
A month to the day since Satisfactory left early access, the community-driven mod manager has been updated to support version 1.0. Satisfactory Mod Manager v3.0 was "rewritten from scratch for better performance and smaller size" and includes some pretty significant new features, including support for installing and managing mods on dedicated servers and a brand new UI.
Most important, of course, is just that mods will now work with the version of Satisfactory that everyone is playing. For the last month modders have been stuck on the final early access release of Satisfactory, unable to take advantage of the very nice additions in 1.0. If you download the latest release of the mod manager from Github, it'll now play nice with the default version of the game you can download via Steam.
Mods themselves, however, aren't all going to work immediately.
"Remember, every mod needs to be revised and recompiled under the new engine setup! Just like any major update, some mods may take days, others weeks, others will sadly never be updated," warns today's announcement on the Satisfactory modding Discord. "Please keep in mind that all of this formidable work is done by volunteers in their free time, and be patient. Use the Compatibility Information icons in the Mod Manager and on Ficsit.app (the rocket and the flask) to tell if a mod is ready for 1.0."
Some modders have moved fast: by the time I downloaded the mod manager and opened it up, a handful had already been updated to support 1.0. If you want translucent conveyor belts, cheaper teleporters, or a machine that will identify every factory building you've set up with an overclocking power shard, the mods are ready and waiting for you.
Here's the full list of highlights for the v3.0 mod manager:
- Satisfactory 1.0 release support
- Dedicated Server management support - on remote servers and local
- New UI
- Rewritten from scratch for better performance and smaller size
- Signed Windows installer (no more Windows security prompts when installing)
- Improved Linux support
- MacOS support
- Localization
- Queueing mod installs
- Proxy support
Wes has been covering games and hardware for more than 10 years, first at tech sites like The Wirecutter and Tested before joining the PC Gamer team in 2014. Wes plays a little bit of everything, but he'll always jump at the chance to cover emulation and Japanese games.
When he's not obsessively optimizing and re-optimizing a tangle of conveyor belts in Satisfactory (it's really becoming a problem), he's probably playing a 20-year-old Final Fantasy or some opaque ASCII roguelike. With a focus on writing and editing features, he seeks out personal stories and in-depth histories from the corners of PC gaming and its niche communities. 50% pizza by volume (deep dish, to be specific).
