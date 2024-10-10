Satisfactory 1.0 finally has mod support, and the revamped mod manager now supports dedicated servers too

A month to the day since Satisfactory left early access, the community-driven mod manager has been updated to support version 1.0. Satisfactory Mod Manager v3.0 was "rewritten from scratch for better performance and smaller size" and includes some pretty significant new features, including support for installing and managing mods on dedicated servers and a brand new UI.

Most important, of course, is just that mods will now work with the version of Satisfactory that everyone is playing. For the last month modders have been stuck on the final early access release of Satisfactory, unable to take advantage of the very nice additions in 1.0. If you download the latest release of the mod manager from Github, it'll now play nice with the default version of the game you can download via Steam.

Mods themselves, however, aren't all going to work immediately.

"Remember, every mod needs to be revised and recompiled under the new engine setup! Just like any major update, some mods may take days, others weeks, others will sadly never be updated," warns today's announcement on the Satisfactory modding Discord. "Please keep in mind that all of this formidable work is done by volunteers in their free time, and be patient. Use the Compatibility Information icons in the Mod Manager and on Ficsit.app (the rocket and the flask) to tell if a mod is ready for 1.0."

Some modders have moved fast: by the time I downloaded the mod manager and opened it up, a handful had already been updated to support 1.0. If you want translucent conveyor belts, cheaper teleporters, or a machine that will identify every factory building you've set up with an overclocking power shard, the mods are ready and waiting for you.

Here's the full list of highlights for the v3.0 mod manager:

Satisfactory 1.0 release support

Dedicated Server management support - on remote servers and local

New UI

Rewritten from scratch for better performance and smaller size

Signed Windows installer (no more Windows security prompts when installing)

Improved Linux support

MacOS support

Localization

Queueing mod installs

Proxy support