No Man's Sky finally has ship customization
A month after the Omega expedition, here comes Orbital
Hello Games may be working on Light No Fire, but they're not done updating No Man's Sky either. The latest update is its 27th and it's called Orbital because it overhauls the game's space stations. In addition, it contains what Hello Games calls "our most requested feature of all time", a ship editor for customizing your shiny space vehicle.
"We haven't introduced customisation previously," Hello Games explained, "because so many players love exploring to find the perfect ship already out there to purchase." Ship customization has only been added after the designers came up with a way to integrate it into the exploration loop. Players will have to salvage ship parts as they travel, trading them to get the exact right piece. Those salvaged parts will let you change how your craft looks and works, and even let you create new kinds of starship.
As for space stations, they're perhaps the only part of No Man's Sky that hasn't been revised in a previous update. But as of Orbital, they're now much larger and contain new shops and activities, as well as being procedurally generated to suit their location—no longer clashing with the vibe of any given system.
One of the new things you can do on those space stations is meet with the local Guild envoy, registering to join a guild and then boost your reputation with it by making donations. In return, Guilds will reward you with rare items and supplies.
The last major feature of Orbital is the option to send your fleet of frigates off on missions of their own. If they get into a spot of bother while away, you can swoop in to rescue them with a squadron of fighters. Less major additions include a UI refresh, and the engine overhaul that made embiggening space stations possible.
To tie in with its status as the 27th update for No Man's Sky, the Orbital update is being released on March 27 and you can read the full patch notes here.
PC Gamer Newsletter
Sign up to get the best content of the week, and great gaming deals, as picked by the editors.
Jody's first computer was a Commodore 64, so he remembers having to use a code wheel to play Pool of Radiance. A former music journalist who interviewed everyone from Giorgio Moroder to Trent Reznor, Jody also co-hosted Australia's first radio show about videogames, Zed Games. He's written for Rock Paper Shotgun, The Big Issue, GamesRadar, Zam, Glixel, Five Out of Ten Magazine, and Playboy.com, whose cheques with the bunny logo made for fun conversations at the bank. Jody's first article for PC Gamer was about the audio of Alien Isolation, published in 2015, and since then he's written about why Silent Hill belongs on PC, why Recettear: An Item Shop's Tale is the best fantasy shopkeeper tycoon game, and how weird Lost Ark can get. Jody edited PC Gamer Indie from 2017 to 2018, and he eventually lived up to his promise to play every Warhammer videogame.
Most Popular
By Tim Clark
By Rich Stanton
By Jacob Ridley
By Elie Gould
By Fraser Brown