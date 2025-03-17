You can grab Undertale for less than $1, as the genre-defining indie RPG beats its all-time player peak for the first time in 10 years

News
By published

Undersale.

Sans, from the hit 2015 RPG undertale, folds his arms in a dashing suit as stonks rise in the background.
(Image credit: Toby Fox / "Stonks" Meme)

Undertale was, for me, at least, the defining game of the indie RPG genre back when it came out in 2015. Far from just its ubiquity on social media, I remember this thing blowing my mind in ways that, nowadays, feel almost a little pedestrian. That's not to knock it in retrospect—it's still rather very good—but it was very much making strides in what videogame RPGs could actually, well, do. There's a reason other indie RPGs have followed in its progenitor footsteps.

Maybe I'm a little biased, since I was in University at the time, still wrapped in the cosy blanket of Tumblr (before it was bad) and a dearth of fanart and AU nonsense, but still. Having a game that straight-up remembered that I'd tried to save-scum my way out of my bad decisions was novel as all heck back then.

If you missed that particular window, good news! For the next three days, you can get Undertale for less than the price of a cheap hotdog: At the time of writing (and until March 20) it's currently under $1 on Steam as part of the 2025 Steam sale.

What's more, this feeding frenzy has seen it hit a new peak player count, as pointed out by creator Toby Fox himself on X: "Since going on sale on Steam for only $1, UNDERTALE reached a new peak of concurrent players for the first time since 2015!" Looking at the numbers, it's currently at an all-time peak of 11,071. Compare that to its release, back in 2015, which saw it hit 10,473 players.

Given that, if you do all of the game's routes, you're looking at around 20 hours of goodness? One dollar is pretty much a steal.

It's hard to overstate how fond I am of this game—while I'm sure anyone who grew up in the same period got a little worn-down by a deluge of Megalovania remixes and, uh, questionable fanart, Undertale really stands to me as a nugget of gaming history. It's charming, gut-bustingly funny at times, heartwarming, and—for its time—super inventive. If you want to join the 10,000+ players enjoying the game that launched a thousand fanfics, I can highly recommend giving it a go. You will not have a bad time.

Best cozy gamesBest anime gamesBest JRPGsBest cyberpunk gamesBest gacha games

Best cozy games: Relaxed gaming
Best anime games: Animation-inspired
Best JRPGs: Classics and beyond
Best cyberpunk games: Techno futures
Best gacha games: Freemium fanatics

Harvey Randall
Harvey Randall
Staff Writer

Harvey's history with games started when he first begged his parents for a World of Warcraft subscription aged 12, though he's since been cursed with Final Fantasy 14-brain and a huge crush on G'raha Tia. He made his start as a freelancer, writing for websites like Techradar, The Escapist, Dicebreaker, The Gamer, Into the Spine—and of course, PC Gamer. He'll sink his teeth into anything that looks interesting, though he has a soft spot for RPGs, soulslikes, roguelikes, deckbuilders, MMOs, and weird indie titles. He also plays a shelf load of TTRPGs in his offline time. Don't ask him what his favourite system is, he has too many.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
South Park The Stick of Truth screenshot showing Cartman dressed as a wizard.
The legendary South Park RPG that has over 50,000 'Overwhelmingly Positive' reviews on Steam is now cheaper than a cup of coffee
A cold-looking gameplay shot of Fate: Reawakened
Fate: Reawakened gives the nostalgic 20-year-old action RPG series a new lease on life
Here's 22 good games that cost $1 or less in the 2024 winter game sales
Grab the brilliant Doom 2016 for its lowest price ever
Two cannibals in a forest
This co-op survival horror masterpiece is just $2 in the Steam Winter Sale, which could explain why it just hit an all-time high player count of nearly 100k a decade after it launched
Baldur&#039;s Gate 3
2024 was still the year of Baldur's Gate 3: Why we're all still playing Larian's once-in-a-decade RPG 16 months later
Latest in RPG
Sans, from the hit 2015 RPG undertale, folds his arms in a dashing suit as stonks rise in the background.
You can grab Undertale for less than $1, as the genre-defining indie RPG beats its all-time player peak for the first time in 10 years
KOTOR remake returns for annual tradition of reminding you it's still alive, but no you can't hear anything more about it until it comes back next year to say it again
Alligator skull with glowing eyes on human body and cords coming out sitting at piano with &quot;The Norwood Etudes&quot; ready to play
My new most anticipated RPG let me be a kleptomaniac gourmand set loose in a noir city on a quest to make 'the perfect sandwich'
Rise of the Ronin review
Rise of the Ronin review
Wyrdsong concept art
Wyrdsong, the RPG from ex-Bethesda talent, isn't dead—but it's no longer an open world: 'We're down to a skeleton crew'
A lolporrit squeals in excitement while being driven in a moon buggie in Final Fantasy 14: Dawntrail, patch 7.2.
Final Fantasy 14 patch 7.2's trailer has me finally hyped to get stuck back in—and to go to the moon and pilot some mechs, because why not
Latest in News
Sans, from the hit 2015 RPG undertale, folds his arms in a dashing suit as stonks rise in the background.
You can grab Undertale for less than $1, as the genre-defining indie RPG beats its all-time player peak for the first time in 10 years
Key art for the new Age of Empires 2 expansion showing an angry Viking and Japanese warlod.
Age of Empires 2 team continues to cook while delivering 'legendarily long' 8,000-word patch notes about 'the biggest updates' the 26 year-old game has ever had
Max, protagonist of Life is Strange and Life is Strange: Double Exposure, stares with trepidation at something off-screen with her friend.
Life is Strange: Double Exposure reportedly a 'large loss' for Square Enix, says analyst, who adds: 'The company's IP fundamentally varies too much between good and bad'
R.E.P.O. screenshots
'REPO is fun': Lethal Company creator recants their criticism of the new co-op horror game after trying to move a grand piano through a mansion
A &quot;sensor-actuator–coupled gustatory interface chemically connecting virtual and real environments for remote tasting,&quot; or essentially a virtual reality tongue in an artificial mouth
Would you like to taste fish soup in VR? Me neither, but this electronic tongue does it anyway
Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro gaming mouse on a blue background
The DeathAdder V3 Pro is currently so cheap it's put the usually more affordable HyperSpeed version out of a job
More about rpg

KOTOR remake returns for annual tradition of reminding you it's still alive, but no you can't hear anything more about it until it comes back next year to say it again
Wyrdsong concept art

Wyrdsong, the RPG from ex-Bethesda talent, isn't dead—but it's no longer an open world: 'We're down to a skeleton crew'
Key art for the new Age of Empires 2 expansion showing an angry Viking and Japanese warlod.

Age of Empires 2 team continues to cook while delivering 'legendarily long' 8,000-word patch notes about 'the biggest updates' the 26 year-old game has ever had
See more latest
Most Popular
Key art for the new Age of Empires 2 expansion showing an angry Viking and Japanese warlod.
Age of Empires 2 team continues to cook while delivering 'legendarily long' 8,000-word patch notes about 'the biggest updates' the 26 year-old game has ever had
Max, protagonist of Life is Strange and Life is Strange: Double Exposure, stares with trepidation at something off-screen with her friend.
Life is Strange: Double Exposure reportedly a 'large loss' for Square Enix, says analyst, who adds: 'The company's IP fundamentally varies too much between good and bad'
A &quot;sensor-actuator–coupled gustatory interface chemically connecting virtual and real environments for remote tasting,&quot; or essentially a virtual reality tongue in an artificial mouth
Would you like to taste fish soup in VR? Me neither, but this electronic tongue does it anyway
Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro gaming mouse on a blue background
The DeathAdder V3 Pro is currently so cheap it's put the usually more affordable HyperSpeed version out of a job
R.E.P.O. screenshots
'REPO is fun': Lethal Company creator recants their criticism of the new co-op horror game after trying to move a grand piano through a mansion
Discord Social SDK
Your Discord friends list may soon appear directly in the games you play
KOTOR remake returns for annual tradition of reminding you it's still alive, but no you can't hear anything more about it until it comes back next year to say it again
Microsoft Copilot
A rather pleasing Windows 11 update bug automatically uninstalls Copilot and unpins it from the taskbar, which is jolly nice of it
Official artwork of Valorant showing the game&#039;s characters in a row
Valorant dev accepts there's too much random crap cluttering up the screen: 'The balance team generally agrees with this take'
Cognixion’s AI powered headset
New headset reads minds and uses AR, AI and machine learning to help people with locked-in-syndrome communicate with loved ones again