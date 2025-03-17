You can grab Undertale for less than $1, as the genre-defining indie RPG beats its all-time player peak for the first time in 10 years
Undersale.
Undertale was, for me, at least, the defining game of the indie RPG genre back when it came out in 2015. Far from just its ubiquity on social media, I remember this thing blowing my mind in ways that, nowadays, feel almost a little pedestrian. That's not to knock it in retrospect—it's still rather very good—but it was very much making strides in what videogame RPGs could actually, well, do. There's a reason other indie RPGs have followed in its progenitor footsteps.
Maybe I'm a little biased, since I was in University at the time, still wrapped in the cosy blanket of Tumblr (before it was bad) and a dearth of fanart and AU nonsense, but still. Having a game that straight-up remembered that I'd tried to save-scum my way out of my bad decisions was novel as all heck back then.
If you missed that particular window, good news! For the next three days, you can get Undertale for less than the price of a cheap hotdog: At the time of writing (and until March 20) it's currently under $1 on Steam as part of the 2025 Steam sale.
What's more, this feeding frenzy has seen it hit a new peak player count, as pointed out by creator Toby Fox himself on X: "Since going on sale on Steam for only $1, UNDERTALE reached a new peak of concurrent players for the first time since 2015!" Looking at the numbers, it's currently at an all-time peak of 11,071. Compare that to its release, back in 2015, which saw it hit 10,473 players.
Given that, if you do all of the game's routes, you're looking at around 20 hours of goodness? One dollar is pretty much a steal.
It's hard to overstate how fond I am of this game—while I'm sure anyone who grew up in the same period got a little worn-down by a deluge of Megalovania remixes and, uh, questionable fanart, Undertale really stands to me as a nugget of gaming history. It's charming, gut-bustingly funny at times, heartwarming, and—for its time—super inventive. If you want to join the 10,000+ players enjoying the game that launched a thousand fanfics, I can highly recommend giving it a go. You will not have a bad time.
Best cozy games: Relaxed gaming
Best anime games: Animation-inspired
Best JRPGs: Classics and beyond
Best cyberpunk games: Techno futures
Best gacha games: Freemium fanatics
The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Harvey's history with games started when he first begged his parents for a World of Warcraft subscription aged 12, though he's since been cursed with Final Fantasy 14-brain and a huge crush on G'raha Tia. He made his start as a freelancer, writing for websites like Techradar, The Escapist, Dicebreaker, The Gamer, Into the Spine—and of course, PC Gamer. He'll sink his teeth into anything that looks interesting, though he has a soft spot for RPGs, soulslikes, roguelikes, deckbuilders, MMOs, and weird indie titles. He also plays a shelf load of TTRPGs in his offline time. Don't ask him what his favourite system is, he has too many.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
KOTOR remake returns for annual tradition of reminding you it's still alive, but no you can't hear anything more about it until it comes back next year to say it again
Wyrdsong, the RPG from ex-Bethesda talent, isn't dead—but it's no longer an open world: 'We're down to a skeleton crew'