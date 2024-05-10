You can buy Prey, Fallout: New Vegas, and Fallout 3 at just under $2 a pop right now—that's 3 games for less than I'll be spending on lunch today

In case you've never played Prey, Fallout 3, or its 'cooler Daniel' Fallout: New Vegas—I've got great news. You can get all three of them for less than I, PC Gamer writer Harvey Randall, will be spending on lunch shortly after I write this.

I don't have a lot in my fridge at the moment, and in the UK we have something called a "meal deal" at most major supermarkets. Since I've failed to supply my kitchen with meats and sundry, I'll probably be getting one of those, running me around £4.50—though let's face it, I'm probably getting a little sweet treat as well, so we're talkin' more like £6.

That is less than three games in Fanatical's Trinity Bundle offer, which is madness, but here we are.

Prey comes from the minds at Arkane Austin, who'll sadly be closing as per Microsoft's recent announcements alongside Tango Gameworks and two other studios. It's a Bioshock-like immersive sim mindscrew, and considered to be one of the studio's best works.

Fallout 3 and (Obsidian's take on the same engine, New Vegas) both need little introduction—but if you haven't played either (or just want to grab a Steam version), they're both still excellent RPGs. As you might've guessed by my calling it the cooler Daniel, I like New Vegas more, but Fallout 3 has Liberty Prime in it so it can't be all that bad.

If you have an active Amazon Prime subscription, though, you might want to hold off on getting Fallout 3 here. At the time of writing, you can snag a free copy over at Twitch Prime with all the GOTY bells and whistles. Fortunately, you can pick something else for your third choice in this game sundae: Mountaineering roguelike Insurmountable's there, as is The Ascent, which got a solid 84 score out of us back in 2021.

You can grab a batch of three games for £5/$5, five games for £8/$8, or seven games for £10/$10—and while we're definitely getting out of meal deal range with the latter, that's still half of what I spent on takeout yesterday because I was very tired and couldn't be bothered to cook. I don't make the best financial choices, obviously, so here's an opportunity to not be like me.

Also, yes, the dollar prices are the same as the UK prices—which isn't how exchange rates work, but it is what it is.

To get in on this deal, you'll have to supply Fanatical with an account, enter your payment information, and then apply the Steam keys that'll pop up in your "Order History & Keys" section. I just snagged Prey, Insurmountable, and the Ascent, which I'm going to have to carve out some time for this weekend around my current Hades 2 obsession. Sorry, Hecate, I've got mimics to hunt.