This new tabletop RPG is basically Monster Hunter meets Delicious in Dungeon, and you can use a giant frying pan as a weapon

Originally kickstarted back in September last year, tabletop RPG Wilderfeast is now available to order in physical and PDF forms. Combining elements of the videogame series Monster Hunter with manga/anime Delicious in Dungeon, it's a game about tracking giant magical creatures, slaying them in tense battles, and then cooking them into a banquet.

I was a backer and received an early PDF copy, and though I haven't had the chance to run or play the game yet, it's very impressive from a read through. Gorgeous art and layout frames some really clever rules and an inviting setting. It's a little warmer-hearted than Monster Hunter in tone—your party is expected to try and live in balance with nature, and your hunts are mercy kills, taking down creatures that have been corrupted by an incurable, maddening curse. Chopping them up and cooking them is a mark of respect, y'see.

Your characters end up quite monster-y themselves, too. Every time you eat a beast, you can take on some of its traits and powers. Scoff a plate of giant frog's legs, and you might grow webbed toes, a camouflaged complexion, or bulging thighs for leaping. Tuck into some fried bird and you could gain their piercing eyes or grow a handsome pair of wings.

Even the weapons you wield are actually ancient cooking implements. You choose which is your speciality at character creation, and it functions like your class, determining what abilities and skills you have access to. Pick a giant pair of enchanted oven mitts, and you can be an up-close brawler with fire resistance who can carry others to safety. Wield an enormous frying pan, and you can block monster attacks like it's a shield, chuck it like a discus, or even taunt foes with its shiny surface.

Though the system is deliberately light and streamlined, monster hunts seem to have plenty of tactical depth. Creatures must be tracked through their environment, picking up clues to how they interact with the local ecology, before you engage them in battle. Once the fight begins, you can do things like targeting individual body parts to try and reduce the beast's capabilities or cut off certain attacks, and each of the 40 original monsters in the book has its own combination of traits and behaviours to adapt to.

Given the recent popularity of the Delicious in Dungeon anime and the growing hype for Monster Hunter Wilds, it seems like the perfect time to get this one on the table. You can grab the core book and a variety of accessories from creator Horrible Guild's website, and they're also available from major tabletop publisher Modiphius. If you just want the PDF, that's also on DriveThruRPG, and there's a free quickstart on there too if you want a little taste before you commit to the full feast.