The best way to play Diablo 1 on pretty much anything just got an update for a 20-year-old Apple OS that runs on a dead chipset, one lunatic somewhere presumably rejoices
Hell yeah.
It's my understanding that, for some reason, people keep making ARPGs. This befogs me. As a people, we really kind of hit the nail on the head with Diablo 1. Do we need more? More enemies? More loot? More graphics? Of course not. We only need more ways to play Diablo 1 on more and more esoteric devices.
Enter DevilutionX, a source port for the original Diablo that has, for years, been merrily making Blizzard's classic playable on just about anything. No, really, anything. Modern Windows? Of course. MacOS? Try something harder. 3DS? You betcha. Want to play OG Diablo on your Amiga, original Xbox, or Vita? Of course you do; who wouldn't? With DevilutionX, it's all possible (so long as you have a legit copy of the original game, like the one on GOG).
I've actually waxed lyrical about the port before—it's how I played D1 for the first time a couple of years ago—and now I'm here to inform you that it's just got a new update. The headline item of the 1.5.4 patch is, I guess, that the new version has tweaked its gamepad support to better make use of your controller in this PC game from 1996. Specifically, it's now easier to zip about stash using your DualSenses, XInput devices and what-have-you.
But what I actually want to talk about is the supported platforms added by the new version. Specifically, DevilutionX has made someone's day somewhere by adding support for macOS 10.4 PowerPC, and made probably a few more people's day by adding support for Windows XP, which I know some of you sickos are still using. Not that I blame you.
If you're unaware, macOS 10.4 is a major release of Apple's desktop/laptop OS that first released, oh, 20 years ago, and last got an update in 2007. That people have made their Diablo source port work for it in 2025 is mad and great, that they've made it work for its PowerPC version specifically is madder and greater.
If you're not up on your Apple history, Macs used PowerPC chips for a good long while before it switched to Intel chips (which it then ditched for its own Apple Silicon in the last few years). It's an architecture that was already long-in-the-tooth when macOS 10.4 came out, and yet here we are, porting Diablo 1 to it because, goddammit, everyone deserves Diablo.
Here are the full patch notes. I can't wait to find out what ridiculous thing I'll be able to run Diablo on come 1.5.5.
DevilutionX 1.5.4 Patch Notes
Features
- Multiplayer
- Make invalid items unusable
- Controls
- Better support for various gamepads
- Gamepad: Improve navigation of the stash
- Improve keymapper options
- Platforms
- Added support for macOS 10.4 PowerPC
- Added support for Windows XP
- Android: Avoid game lagging on devices that can switch refresh rates
- Correct networking support on big-endian systems
- iOS: High refresh rate support
- Xbox One/Series: Include translations
- Translations
- Improve rendering of Turkish texts
- Update Italian translation
- Update Russian translation
- Update Ukrainian translation
- Stability / Performance / System
- Fix crashes on device hot-plugging
- Fix game crash
- Hide Upscale option in the Settings menu to avoid stability issues
- Looser validation in Single Player games
- Make file sync services less likely to corrupt saves
- Make it clearer how to switch between Hellfire and Diablo
- Use available screen space in the Settings menu
Bug Fixes
- Gameplay
- Fix being able to repair equipped items for free
- Fix game freezing when loading Lazarus lair from a save game
- Unique drops now reset on a new game
- Wake up the whole pack of Gargoyles when disturbed
- Platforms
- Android: Fix performance and audio issues on recent versions
- Android: Fix full immersive mode in Android 9 and higher
- Incorrect menu graphics on DirectFB devices
- PS4/Switch/Vita/Xbox One/Series: Correct controller mapping
- Multiplayer
- Correct some item validation
- Fix items being lost when held in the cursor during lag spikes
Bug Fixes for Original Diablo Bugs
- Gameplay
- Fix non-solid fences in the caves
Bug Fixes for Original Hellfire Bugs
- Gameplay
- Fix incorrectly solid tile next to crypt stairs down
- Multiplayer
- Fix runes not being seen as a player spell in PvP
- Known Issues
- Releases still being build and will be uploaded soon
One of Josh's first memories is of playing Quake 2 on the family computer when he was much too young to be doing that, and he's been irreparably game-brained ever since. His writing has been featured in Vice, Fanbyte, and the Financial Times. He'll play pretty much anything, and has written far too much on everything from visual novels to Assassin's Creed. His most profound loves are for CRPGs, immersive sims, and any game whose ambition outstrips its budget. He thinks you're all far too mean about Deus Ex: Invisible War.
