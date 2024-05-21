Starfield player jury-rigs 100+ Star Wars mods together to make a convincing Boba Fett simulator: 'I basically added every single Star Wars mod out there on Nexus'

Starfield's modding community is straight-up cooking, now. While we're still a little ways out from Star Wars: Outlaws (and those overpriced editions have me a smidge nervous), don't worry—we've got space gunslinging at home.

Created by modder and YouTuber DeityVengy earlier this month (thanks, Kotaku), the compilation features over 100 Star Wars mods from the Nexus community, smushed together into a functioning whole—using Bethesda's less-than-interstellar RPG as a convincing backdrop for shooting blasters and gunning down AT-STs.

"I basically added every single Star Wars mod out there on Nexus as a foundation," DeityVengy explains, with all the confidence of Tony Stark building his first Iron Man suit in a cave with a box of scraps: "And then I started doing custom editing off of that."

It's a genuinely fascinating house of cards. Anyone who has tried to mod anything before will tell you that even seemingly innocuous tweaks will soon become a labyrinthine nightmare of conflicts and game crashes. DeityVengy's achievement here feels like the equivalent of Dr. Frankenstein crafting his monster—except said monster is a Star Wars mod, not a terrifying construct with silky black hair and a habit of strangling your loved ones to death.

"I cannot recommend anything besides Mod Organizer 2," DeityVengy warns potential bounty hunters: "If you use Vortex, all I can say is 'good luck'."

The collage of mods is shared by DeityVengy via Google Doc, though there are also a handful of mods you'll need to download manually. As they emphasise, it's probably best to follow their load order and configurations to the letter.

It's genuinely impressive what people are doing in Starfield even without the game's creation kit, which still doesn't have a concrete release date—though there's been some token updates in the meantime, like this one that lets you decorate your outpost and finally buffed the in-game city maps.

It feels like a misstep as Bethesda seemingly drags its feet on the creation kit, though—since a lot of these quality-of-life updates are things modders could address themselves (not that they should have to, in the case of those dang city maps). Even Bethesda's promised updates for land vehicles have me wondering why they're not just prioritising tools that'll let players recreate the Mako or a speeder bike—or better yet, a mech—all on their own.