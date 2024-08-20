Starfield expansion Shattered Space is out September 30, but you can drive its new moon buggy today

Starfield: Official REV-8 Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Bethesda popped up at Gamescom Opening Night Live to reveal that the Rev-8, a vehicle for traversing Starfield's giant planets in bumpy style, is "available tonight" for free. I gotta say I'm getting big Mass Effect Mako vibes from this thing, but in a charming way—it looks bouncy, seemingly has the ability to hover to help you clear large gaps, and yeah, of course it's got a gun on it.

The bigger news, though, is that Starfield's first expansion, Shattered Space, has a release date. As teased at the end of the trailer above, it's out on September 30.

When Bethesda shared a look at Shattered Space in June, we learned it's going to explore the House Va’ruun, a "weird space cult" who "believe in an eternal space snake" that our writer Chris Livingston was bummed not to learn more about in the base game.

While we only get a few teasing seconds of Shattered Space at the end of the Rev-8 trailer above, it's definitely going for a spooky, cosmic horror vibe, including a character who outright looks like a ghost (or maybe whatever the space hologram version of a ghost is). With the Rev-8 parked on a rocky outcropping overlooking some kind of otherworldly base at the end of the trailer, I'd say it's a safe bet that the new vehicle will feature heavily in some of Shattered Space's new campaign missions. We'll find out in just six weeks.