Path of Exile 2 has finally perfected the fantasy archer

When any RPG lets me pick a class, I usually have one main question: Which one of these will let me plink away and do badass fantasy archer stuff like Legolas in the 2002 film The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers? Going back even further to the elven ranger in Warcraft 2, with his sexy hood and iconic blue face paint, this archetype has been a bit of an obsession of mine. I adore the feeling of taking aim, loosing an arrow, and watching some smug bruiser drop instantly from a critical hit. And while many have tried to deliver on this, Path of Exile 2 has finally perfected it.

It was a long and winding road to get to PoE2's Ranger, with a lot of missteps and lame abilities along the way. My least favorite has always been the nearly ubiquitous, "Shoot a bunch of arrows into the sky that come raining down in an area effect." What is that bullshit? You think Legolas would do that? No! I'm a medieval sniper for fletch sake. The class fantasy demands a focus on extreme single-target damage from range and cool, acrobatic movement abilities. I'm fine with a little bit of magic, but I don't want any buttons that do something silly that wouldn't even make sense with a bow in real life. I want to put a single arrow in a guy over there, and I want it to hurt him very badly.

(Image credit: Grinding Gear Games)

The baseline for a top-tier archer ability, for me, would be the Hunter's Aimed Shot in World of Warcraft. It has a long wind-up as you take aim, but rewards you with a massive amount of single-target damage. Now we're getting somewhere: It makes you feel like a sniper, it has a trade-off that feels fair—but we're not quite there yet. Aimed Shot is cool as hell, but the only skill expression it has is knowing when you have time to use it.

And that brings us to Snipe in Path of Exile 2, which might be the final culmination of video game archer design and, perhaps, human society as a whole. We often gush about our favorite guns in competitive shooters or our favorite weapon in a Soulslike, but this is my favorite button in any action RPG I've ever played. I want to marry Snipe and have beautiful children together, and when I'm old I'll be sitting looking out from my porch as the melancholy sunset highlights a glimmering mountain lake, and I'll imagine Snipe sitting next to me because they actually died four years ago from Based Syndrome but I know they're always still with me.

The way it works is similar to Aimed Shot, where it's a long wind-up to do huge single-target damage. But PoE2 has added an additional skill component, in that if you release the shot in a very small timing window, it's guaranteed to deal a critical hit. This, I say with no exaggeration, is pure brilliance. No other ability has really captured the idea that, because I am such an accurate and lethal sniper, I can drop fools all the way across the screen on-demand. At lower levels, it can usually one-shot elites and rares, and it takes a massive chunk out of even boss health bars if you can find the time to line it up. Every time I trigger it successfully, I am living the dream of being spectacularly deadly because of my own inescapable precision.

I want to feel powerful because I am good at the combat mechanics, and abilities like Snipe enable that.

Rewarding player skill with increased damage is a fantastic way to make this genre, which has an unfortunate tendency to devolve into a smooth-brain autopilot lawnmower simulator sooner or later, more engaging and satisfying. I don't want to just feel powerful because I looked up the right build. I want to feel powerful because I am good at the combat mechanics, and abilities like Snipe enable that.

But that's not all. Grinding Gear's magnificent ability designers made Snipe even better by the addition of Window of Opportunity, a support gem that shortens the perfect timing window for the ability while also boosting its damage by 50 percent. So you can choose to play a build with an even higher skill requirement, but be rewarded with even more ridiculous damage output if you play it well. I am rapturously enthralled by this concept. Do the other classes get anything so incredible? This is the Way. I am founding a religion based on this design philosophy, and I will be its High Priestess.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Snipe is the star, but not the only sweet button. Escape Shot is PoE2's version of the other indispensable video game archer ability, leaping gracefully backwards to get out of melee range. Hell yeah. It even comes with a frost-based slow effect. Abilities like Lightning Rod and Vine Arrow give you some crowd control and AoE potential. And the Pin mechanic, which trades the baseline Stun build-up with a longer-lasting immobilize effect, plays great with the rest of the class toolkit—especially in boss fights, where I just need this hyperactive, blood-drunk freak to stand still for like two seconds so I can Snipe him.

(Image credit: Grinding Gear Games)

Path of Exile 2's Ranger certainly perches vigilantly on the shoulders of giants. It took many previous shots at the proverbial bullseye to get here. But Grinding Gear Games has finally hit it. We have been delivered the Platonic ideal of the video game archer. There might be other classes in this game, but I only need the one.

Good hunting, my brothers and sisters.