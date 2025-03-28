One of Square Enix' most underrated PlayStation-era JRPGs just shadow dropped on Steam

News
By published

SaGa Frontier 2 Remastered is out now.

[PEGI] SaGa Frontier 2 Remastered | Launch Trailer - YouTube [PEGI] SaGa Frontier 2 Remastered | Launch Trailer - YouTube
Watch On

Saga Frontier 2 didn't exactly set the world on fire when it released for the original PlayStation in 2000—at least in the west—but time has treated it well. Like its predecessor, it ignores the then-ascendant move to 3D in favor of lavishly illustrated hand-drawn backgrounds and cheerful sprite work. As a result—and sure, this is subjective—its art style has held up remarkably well compared to the likes of Final Fantasy 7, for example.

Until now you've had to emulate SaGa Frontier 2 if you want to play it on PC. Not anymore: a remaster just dropped on Steam, after an announcement during the Nintendo Direct today. It follows the PC debut of the original SaGa Frontier, which was released in 2021.

The remaster includes sharper graphics, a modernized user interface, new game plus, and the ability to fast-forward combat. Surprisingly, there's quite a lot of new content too: there are new narrative events and playable characters, which should make another playthrough worthwhile. There's also an unspecified number of new "powerful, augmented" bosses to tackle, and a new Parameter Inheritance feature which lets you transfer stats between members of your party. You can also send out diggers to carry out expeditions, which net rewards if they're successful.

The SaGa series debuted in 1989 as a more challenging take on the Final Fantasy template. The most recent instalment released last year, in the form of SaGa: Emerald Beyond. It's fair to say the series has a much lower profile in the west compared to other Square Enix concerns; I haven't played Emerald Beyond and it didn't seem to gain much traction among PC gamers, but classic PlayStation JRPGs getting an airing on PC is always welcome.

It's not the only cult classic exhumation performed today: Raidou Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army is an old action-oriented Shin Megami Tensei spin-off from 2006, coming to PC for the first time in June.

TOPICS
Shaun Prescott
Shaun Prescott
Australian Editor

Shaun Prescott is the Australian editor of PC Gamer. With over ten years experience covering the games industry, his work has appeared on GamesRadar+, TechRadar, The Guardian, PLAY Magazine, the Sydney Morning Herald, and more. Specific interests include indie games, obscure Metroidvanias, speedrunning, experimental games and FPSs. He thinks Lulu by Metallica and Lou Reed is an all-time classic that will receive its due critical reappraisal one day.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest in RPG
A screenshot from SaGa Frontier 2, showing one of the protagonists wandering through a quaint fantasy village
One of Square Enix' most underrated PlayStation-era JRPGs just shadow dropped on Steam
kingdom come: deliverance 2 henry looks confused
'Medieval Batman' completes Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 pacifist playthrough with zero kills and 535 knockouts
The Huntress holding a bloody spear.
The biggest update since Path of Exile 2's early access launch is coming next week, bringing a new class and a bunch of endgame changes
Key art for the Ranger class in Path of Exile 2
Path of Exile 2 director isn't worried about ARPG competition, in part thanks to seasons: 'So long as people are willing to come back and play our game for a month four times a year, then I'm good'
Wuk Lamat, a character in Final Fantasy 14: Dawntrail, stares in an unimpressed manner.
'I can't really say what they were thinking' says whistleblowing modder, as Final Fantasy 14's attempt to thwart stalkers falls terribly short of the mark
Raidou Kuzonoha and pals, looking like they&#039;ve about to drop the most fire single of the 1930s
Raidou Remastered is finally bringing the historical Shin Megami Tensei supernatural sleuth spinoff to PC this June
Latest in News
A screenshot from SaGa Frontier 2, showing one of the protagonists wandering through a quaint fantasy village
One of Square Enix' most underrated PlayStation-era JRPGs just shadow dropped on Steam
The titular character from Princess Mononoke is depicted riding the wolf goddess Moro and carrying a spear.
Studio Ghibli AI image trend floods social media, cheered on by OpenAI and denounced by critics as an insult to Hayao Miyazaki
Marvel Rivals tier list - Wolverine
Marvel Rivals director says a future patch will reduce the shooter's insatiable hunger for RAM: 'It's a very big problem'
Hogwarts Legacy potions professor holding a potion
An unannounced Hogwarts Legacy expansion and 'definitive edition' have reportedly been cancelled
Story of Seasons - A cahacter in a purple tuxedo stands outside in a town square talking to the player
Story of Seasons is doing another Harvest Moon remake and it might be the best the series has ever looked
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows change seasons - An upper-body shot of Yasuke looking cheerfully up into the distance.
Assassin's Creed Shadows puts up the 'second highest day-one sales revenue in Assassin's Creed franchise history'
More about rpg
Key art for the Ranger class in Path of Exile 2

Path of Exile 2 director isn't worried about ARPG competition, in part thanks to seasons: 'So long as people are willing to come back and play our game for a month four times a year, then I'm good'
The Huntress holding a bloody spear.

The biggest update since Path of Exile 2's early access launch is coming next week, bringing a new class and a bunch of endgame changes
Grit and Valor mech strategy roguelike

Grit and Valor - 1949 review
See more latest
Most Popular
The titular character from Princess Mononoke is depicted riding the wolf goddess Moro and carrying a spear.
Studio Ghibli AI image trend floods social media, cheered on by OpenAI and denounced by critics as an insult to Hayao Miyazaki
Marvel Rivals tier list - Wolverine
Marvel Rivals director says a future patch will reduce the shooter's insatiable hunger for RAM: 'It's a very big problem'
Hogwarts Legacy potions professor holding a potion
An unannounced Hogwarts Legacy expansion and 'definitive edition' have reportedly been cancelled
Story of Seasons - A cahacter in a purple tuxedo stands outside in a town square talking to the player
Story of Seasons is doing another Harvest Moon remake and it might be the best the series has ever looked
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows change seasons - An upper-body shot of Yasuke looking cheerfully up into the distance.
Assassin's Creed Shadows puts up the 'second highest day-one sales revenue in Assassin's Creed franchise history'
A witch riding a broom sails past a Fish and Chips shop.
Cozy gamers rejoice: Witchbrook finally has a release window, and yes, you can fly around on a broom with your friends
Key art for the Ranger class in Path of Exile 2
Path of Exile 2 director isn't worried about ARPG competition, in part thanks to seasons: 'So long as people are willing to come back and play our game for a month four times a year, then I'm good'
The Huntress holding a bloody spear.
The biggest update since Path of Exile 2's early access launch is coming next week, bringing a new class and a bunch of endgame changes
starcraft 2 face
StarCraft fans taunted by the announcement of a new StarCraft... board game
kingdom come: deliverance 2 henry looks confused
'Medieval Batman' completes Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 pacifist playthrough with zero kills and 535 knockouts