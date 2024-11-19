No Diablo 4 player will have to suffer its most grueling grind again thanks to a hidden perk with its new free character boost

I won't lie, I'm a little bitter that anyone who plays Diablo 4 from now on won't have to spend hours undertaking its most grueling grind. Back in my day, we had to open up a guide and play Where's Waldo before Diablo 4 really began. Now Blizzard is seemingly acknowledging how much it sucks to run around clicking statues for a minor, but necessary, benefit.

Starting today, the hunt for Altars of Lilith is over. Anyone who owns Diablo 4 can boost one character to level 50 on the 'eternal realm', or the non-seasonal mode, and receive a full set of legendary items, a bunch of gold, and the account-wide bucket of stats you get for clicking all 160 Altars of Lilith. And if you own the Vessel of Hatred expansion, you can boost a second character too.

While the eternal realm isn't the best mode to play Diablo 4 in, the Altars of Lilith progress will instantly carry over to your seasonal realm characters. Anyone who has been putting it off or is new to the game won't have to experience the pain the rest of us went through. Admittedly, you won't really notice the lack of the bonus stats until you're max level, but they're free now, so why not?

Diablo 4's midseason patch went live today, bringing major buffs to every class except the spiritborn, who have been comfortably dealing billions of damage since their debut. From now until December 2 you can play a spiritborn up to level 25 without Vessel of Hatred on Battle.net (not Steam). That's not enough levels to suck the joy out of playing any other class for yourself, but it's close—you've been warned.



For the next week XP and gold gains have been cranked up, making it even faster to level from 1 to 60 and start to climb through the new Torment difficulty levels. There's also a holiday event running until December 3 that has seemingly broken Helltide events. Normally Helltide monsters drop a few Aberrant Cinders that you can use to open treasure chests, but right now the ones that spawn during the Blood Maiden boss event are exploding into thousands of them. I can't tell if it's a bug or the most generous Helltide I've ever seen.

You might as well take advantage of it before it gets fixed or at least while other players head there in droves to see what it looks like when the ground is coated in items. When I did it, I had more cinders than there were chests to open. Welcome to the season of cinders, I guess.