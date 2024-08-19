Larian released a teaser for the new evil endings coming in Baldur's Gate 3's next patch, and they really weren't kidding about the evil part

Next month, Baldur's Gate 3 is getting its eagerly awaited Patch 7, adding dynamic splitscreen in co-op play, an official modding toolkit, and—most importantly for certain unrepentant sickos among you—expanded and improved endings for evil characters. Earlier today, Larian posted a fresh teaser for one of the Dark Urge's new evil endings, and wouldn't you know it: Seems pretty dark!

Spoilers for Baldur's Gate 3's final act ahead.

Father would be so proud.Embrace your destiny and feast your eyes on a new evil ending cinematic teaser for the Dark Urge, landing this September 👇Warning: contains spoilers! pic.twitter.com/1TkwDGqyleAugust 19, 2024

In the 52 second-long video, we see the Dark Urge as their albino dragonborn default, standing high above a Baldur's Gate in ruins atop the subdued Netherbrain following the game's climactic final confrontation—a confrontation which, presumably, ended with the Dark Urge seizing control of the Netherbrain and the cult of the Absolute.

The Dark Urge turns to their side, where three of their companions stand—Shadowheart, Lae'zel, and Wyll, in this case. The Dark Urge raises and closes a fist, producing the telltale psionic pulse of illithid domination around their companion's heads. Commanding his companions through the yoked Netherbrain, the Dark Urge sweeps their fist to gesture at the burning city below, forcing their companions to approach the platform's edge. As the companions stare helplessly at the drop, the Dark Urge gently opens their hand, almost in a gesture of invitation.

The camera pulls back to show the three companions in a wordless plummet to their deaths. "Time for the final act," the narrator says as the Dark Urge takes their own place on the precipice. "Your tragedy has become mankind's." The video ends with the Dark Urge leaning forwards for their own fall.

Now, if it was me, I simply wouldn't offer up myself and three of my boon-companions in a ritual triple-murder-suicide to, I'm guessing, take Bhaal's place as an avatar of murder incarnate. I tend to be into the things that are the opposite of that. But I won't deny that the teaser cinematic is really effectively choreographed: There's an eerie serenity to the Dark Urge, made so much more unsettling by the soundtrack's sharp violin skirls and the fact that, in the distance, there are a bunch of inert mind flayers floating listlessly about.

Based on the glimpses Larian's already given for the new evil endings, I can only assume it's going to get more upsetting from there. Almost makes a guy want to invest another six dozen hours or so on a fresh BG3 playthrough.

Patch 7 is set to hit Baldur's Gate 3 sometime in September.



