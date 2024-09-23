'I'm just doing it for fun, and it isn't fun anymore': Skyrim Grandma Shirley Curry is hanging up her gauntlets and retiring from making gaming videos

After nine years of traversing northern Tamriel and amassing over one million subscribers on YouTube, Skyrim Grandma Shirley Curry is done with making gaming videos.

The 88-year-old announced her retirement in a 13-minute video titled "No More Gaming Videos," explaining that she wasn't entirely happy with her decision but that it's for the best. "I'm old and I'm tired, and I don't feel like doing much anymore," Curry said. As well as her age, it seems like the classic content creation burnout has hit our Skyrim Grandma pretty hard.

"It seems I spend most of my time sitting in here at this computer, and lately—probably for the last month—I walk in here, look at my computer and think 'I've got to make a video today,'" she said. "And then I just shake my head at myself and say 'I don't want to, I have no desire to,' and I walk back out."

Vlog#41: No More Gaming Videos - YouTube Watch On

She continued: "I'm just doing it for fun, and it isn't fun anymore. I'm tired of it, and I'm bored to death with it. So I'm making the decision now, totally, finally. I am not going to be making any more game videos." Curry points out that she's amassed an entire library of gameplay videos over the years, encouraging her upset fans to go back and rewatch those if they want their dose of Skyrim Grandma gaming anytime soon.

It won't be the last we see of Curry, though. She might be done with games, but she says she'll "continue to make vlogs every so often," as well as checking in occasionally to share books she's been reading or potentially even chapters from a book she's thinking of writing.

But for now, it seems like Skyrim Grandma is going to be putting her newfound free time to some backburner projects. "I'm going to start making a quilt I've been wanting to make for a very long time," she said. "I designed the squares a long time ago, so it's going to be a quilt I've designed." Maybe while she does that, Bethesda can fulfil her request and "hurry up" with The Elder Scrolls 6, as she said back in 2022: "I want to play before I die."