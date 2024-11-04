'I look tired'—FF14 director Yoshi-P apologises to Monster Hunter Wilds for his 'unseemly presence' after fans recreate him, and I feel like he's being a little harsh on himself

Naoki Yoshida (Yoshi-P) is the director and driving force behind Final Fantasy 14—and other projects at Square Enix besides, also directing the series' 16th entry. He's also in Monster Hunter Wilds, sort of. Presumably determined to see their favourite developer hit giant creatures with a giant instrument, fans recreated Yoshi-P in the game's character creator during the game's beta last week, as you can see below:

During a recent live letter for Patch 7.1: Crossroads, Yoshi-P was altered to this development, taking it on the chin about as well as anyone would after being painstakingly recreated in a videogame by a stranger (as spotted and translated by aitaikimochi on X).

"'Congratulations on being in Monster Hunter?' What does that even mean?" asked the gently baffled game developer, to which he adds after having it explained: "I haven't checked social media. But apparently they made me into a character, but I look tired? … I have to apologise to the Monster Hunter team for my unseemly presence then."

Personally, I think the man's being a little down on himself, here. He's downright spritely for a bloke in his 50s who still directs massive gaming projects full-time—I mean, having heard some of the stories about how, when FF14 was experiencing its disastrous 1.0 release, he put everything from meetings to bathroom breaks out on a big spreadsheet to get it done? Yeah, maybe he could've pencilled in some more naps, but the fact he's even able to go to so many events is staggering. Having interviewed him at Gamescom myself, I can say for certain that I was far more haggard-looking after two days of being on my feet and eating bratwurst.

I also think there's just the fact that nobody looks good when plugged into a character creator. Heck, even trying to create the platonic ideal of your hottest fantasy adventurer goes wrong half the time, let alone capturing the nuances of a real-life human being who isn't designed to be shipped with Astarion. Not in any socially acceptable ways, at least—though if you must recreate yours truly and make me kiss someone in your playthrough, I ask that you at least choose Gale or Karlach. I'm not picky.

Though if I'm totally honest, if Yoshi-P does feel tired, I can see why—anyone would have years shaved off their life after putting out an expansion, only for everyone to start thirsting over a two-headed lizard like moths drawn to a disastrous flame. A director's knowledge weighs heavily indeed.