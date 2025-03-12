Gemma's English VA is right with us on Monster Hunter Wild's confusing menus, which makes me feel a little better for having to Google symbols all the time

News
By published

"The menu is like looking at something written in a foreign language."

Monster Hunter Wilds Artian weapon crafting - Gemma holding hot metal
(Image credit: Capcom)

Monster Hunter Wilds is my first MH game—there's not been a real reason for me to abstain for this long, by all accounts I should be a series fan already, but I'm finally getting my feet wet with monster viscera. I've also been struggling a ton with its menus, which are flooded with symbols and shorthand. Luckily, I'm not alone, as Kristen McGuire—the English voice actor for everyone's beloved blacksmith Gemma—has also been grappling with the eldritch script.

In a recent post to the MHWilds subreddit (thanks, GamesRadar+), McGuire has been asking for advice. "This is my first MH game that I’ve ever played, and I feel woefully underprepared. Do you have any tips for a total noob like me?"

The community's been downright supportive—which is only fair, given the amount of crap I've made Gemma forge—but a couple of stand-out comments solidify McGuire's solidarity with my menu-allergic self. When one player instructs her to "get used to the grind", she replies: "I actually like grinding, so that doesn’t bother me, haha. The overall menu is just kind of confusing."

The responses from McGuire's cadre of helpful series vets are all in agreement: The menus are cursed. "Facts. Played every single title in the series and the menu in this was a definite hurdle for the first day or two," writes one player. "It's not you, it's them [Capcom]. Monster Hunter has notoriously bad menu systems, and Wilds is the worst so far," adds another. "You will just need patience."

In a different comment, she adds: "The menu is like looking at something written in a foreign language", which is a solid assessment. I'm even learning stuff just by looking through her comment replies—for example, there's apparently a menu I completely glossed over that shows all your Palico's skills with video examples.

This all reminds me of a recent conversation with a friend, where I asked them what the stars next to a monster's status weaknesses meant—and discovered that "less stars means less effective". Unless I missed a prompt somewhere, that seems completely backwards to me. Similarly, PC Gamer's own Fraser Brown has been wrestling with the baffling multiplayer systems (luckily, we have a multiplayer guide to help you out). We're all out here struggling, McGuire, welcome to the Monster Hunter experience.

Monster Hunter Wilds guideMonster Hunter Wilds multiplayerMonster Hunter Wilds weaponsMonster Hunter Wilds best armorMonster Hunter Wilds Artian weapons

Monster Hunter Wilds guide: All our advice in one place
Monster Hunter Wilds multiplayer: How to co-op hunt
Monster Hunter Wilds weapons: Builds galore
Monster Hunter Wilds best armor: Defend yourself
Monster Hunter Wilds Artian weapons: Endgame equipment

TOPICS
Harvey Randall
Harvey Randall
Staff Writer

Harvey's history with games started when he first begged his parents for a World of Warcraft subscription aged 12, though he's since been cursed with Final Fantasy 14-brain and a huge crush on G'raha Tia. He made his start as a freelancer, writing for websites like Techradar, The Escapist, Dicebreaker, The Gamer, Into the Spine—and of course, PC Gamer. He'll sink his teeth into anything that looks interesting, though he has a soft spot for RPGs, soulslikes, roguelikes, deckbuilders, MMOs, and weird indie titles. He also plays a shelf load of TTRPGs in his offline time. Don't ask him what his favourite system is, he has too many.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Monster Hunter Wilds - a player yells in despair with their arms out, kneeling on the ground.
Monster Hunter Wilds' true difficulty isn't the battles: it's navigating the horrible menus
Monster Hunter Wilds
'I think it kind of wouldn't make sense anymore': Monster Hunter Wilds is breaking my heart by doing away with its bespoke language voice option, but that doesn't mean it's vanished entirely
A female hunter with long black hair smiles slightly while looking towards camera.
One of Monster Hunter Wilds' most pleasant surprises is just how much my Hunter yaps
Olivia scowls in Monster Hunter Wilds.
Monster Hunter Wilds feels easy at launch—but after a decade of fighting post-release elder dragons and Master Rank monsters, I'm not worried about the light warmup
How Monster Hunter rose from niche import to an international sensation
Olivia, Alma and a palico
I wish Monster Hunter Wilds wasn't so afraid of letting me play Monster Hunter
Latest in RPG
Monster Hunter Wilds Artian weapon crafting - Gemma holding hot metal
Gemma's English VA is right with us on Monster Hunter Wild's confusing menus, which makes me feel a little better for having to Google symbols all the time
No Rest for the Wicked Steam early access screenshots
No Rest for the Wicked developer Moon Studios is now 'fully independent' after acquiring the rights to the game from Take-Two
Project C4 teaser still
It's another day of Disco Elysium-related announcements trying to kneecap each other: Studio ZA/UM has put out a teaser for its first new game since 2019, and it's not Disco Elysium 2
Monster Hunter Wilds - a player yells in despair with their arms out, kneeling on the ground.
Some Monster Hunter Wilds players are skipping the endgame weapon grind because they just freaking hate how they look
Art of a woman smoking a cigarette on teal background wearing leather jacket, challenging the viewer.
After suing a Disco Elysium writer to prevent him from making his own game, a tech CEO who's allegedly banned from the Disco Elysium subreddit is trying to crowdfund a spiritual successor
Atelier Ryza&#039;s protagonist, Ryza, looks surprised as magic flares around her.
Japanese game producer argues that thick thighs on anime girls are a natural byproduct of economic recession
Latest in News
Monster Hunter Wilds Artian weapon crafting - Gemma holding hot metal
Gemma's English VA is right with us on Monster Hunter Wild's confusing menus, which makes me feel a little better for having to Google symbols all the time
Promotional image of the HP Envy Inspire inkjet printer
Haunted printers turning on by themselves and printing nonsense has to be one of my favorite Windows 11 bugs ever
The UHPILCL water cooled gaming laptop
This water-cooled gaming laptop packs a full-size desktop RTX 5090 and even fits in a backpack, but I sure wouldn't want it in mine
The TikTok app with Donald Trump ranting behind it.
Trump says the United States is already talking to potential TikTok buyers: 'We're dealing with four different groups, and a lot of people want it ... all four are good'
Corsair launches Custom Labs in Europe
Corsair's Custom Labs is now available in Europe, allowing you to make your gear as cute or ugly as you want and no-one will stop you
Still from a CNET video highlighting the Samsung concept device from MWC 2025
Samsung's handheld prototype delivers folding phone screens to Switch-like gaming hardware, and I am absolutely here for it
More about rpg
No Rest for the Wicked Steam early access screenshots

No Rest for the Wicked developer Moon Studios is now 'fully independent' after acquiring the rights to the game from Take-Two
Project C4 teaser still

It's another day of Disco Elysium-related announcements trying to kneecap each other: Studio ZA/UM has put out a teaser for its first new game since 2019, and it's not Disco Elysium 2
Promotional image of the HP Envy Inspire inkjet printer

Haunted printers turning on by themselves and printing nonsense has to be one of my favorite Windows 11 bugs ever
See more latest
Most Popular
Promotional image of the HP Envy Inspire inkjet printer
Haunted printers turning on by themselves and printing nonsense has to be one of my favorite Windows 11 bugs ever
The UHPILCL water cooled gaming laptop
This water-cooled gaming laptop packs a full-size desktop RTX 5090 and even fits in a backpack, but I sure wouldn't want it in mine
Still from a CNET video highlighting the Samsung concept device from MWC 2025
Samsung's handheld prototype delivers folding phone screens to Switch-like gaming hardware, and I am absolutely here for it
Corsair launches Custom Labs in Europe
Corsair's Custom Labs is now available in Europe, allowing you to make your gear as cute or ugly as you want and no-one will stop you
The TikTok app with Donald Trump ranting behind it.
Trump says the United States is already talking to potential TikTok buyers: 'We're dealing with four different groups, and a lot of people want it ... all four are good'
Wordle today puzzle on a smartphone
Today's Wordle answer for Wednesday, March 12
Chatacabra from Monster Hunter Wilds
The latest Monster Hunter Wilds event quest gives piles of Armor Spheres for hunting a Chatacabra, making this a very bad week to be a frog in the Forbidden Lands
A masked man with an axe in the woods
Rebellion CEO seems kind of awed by major studios making massive videogames: 'How do you organize a game that has 2,000 people working on it?'
A young witch watering a smiling mushroom in a magic garden
Here's a roguelite dungeon crawler Steam reviewers call 'a botanical Diablo' and 'like Cult of the Lamb' except you manage a mystical garden
Destiny 2 Rite of the Nine: The Emissary, massive, ominously standing at the edge of a water basin.
Oops! Bungie rolled out Destiny 2's Rite of the Nine event three weeks early, and new loot is already dropping