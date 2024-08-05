Diablo 4 players finally unearth a secret ring they've been looking for since it launched over a year ago—and it's utter trash

A group of Diablo 4 treasure seekers, who banded together on the Not Finding A Cow Level Discord , has solved one of the game's longest-running mysteries, uncovering a new event previously only theorised about, and a unique ring that has never dropped before. The short version is: they uncovered an event that rewarded the group with rare Lucky Coins, which they then dropped one-by-one into a wishing well, which sparked a meteor storm before each member received the Ring of Misfortune.

Hold up: misfortune? The existence of this ring was first discovered by dataminers soon after Diablo 4's release, but players have had no luck finding it: which, given the hoops involved, is actually understandable. There are several prerequisites to trigger the chain of events: the group of five has to be playing as each class in the game, a greed shrine has to be active when looting, and having a "lucky hit" stat of 50% or above greatly increases the chances of the Lucky Coin dropping.

The whole thing revolves around triggering a mini event in the Scosglen area, during which an unfortunate soldier NPC gets butchered by the monsters. With the Greed Shrine effect active, each player then needs to loot the NPC corpse and hopefully receive a lucky coin. I do like the flavour text: "Hopefully it brings better luck for you than it did its previous owner."

It certainly did for players Jimpen, Ecledia, Tweaked, Teire and Raffi1337, all of whom scored the drop required. After this the group headed to the East of Cerrigar in Scosglen, where they found a wishing well. One after another they dropped their Lucky Coins into the well, which granted everyone the "Well-Wisher" title, and then it started to rain… meteors. After a brief shower, the ring dropped. The whole thing can be seen below.

Wishing well event - Diablo 4 - Ring of misfortune - YouTube Watch On

So… that ring. It's got a mediocre collection of stats, but the Lucky Hit modifier is where the name really comes from.

Ring of Misfortune

Ring

925 Item Power

+13.0% Resistance to All Elements

+13 All Stats

+13 Armor

+13 Thorns

+13 Maximum Life

+13 Life per Second

Lucky Hit: Up to a 100% chance to lose all of your Resource.

A seemingly ordinary ring, but wearing it fills you with dread

Requires Level 1

You also can't sell, trade or salvage this ring, so it's stuck with that character forever. Naturally some have instantly tied-in this discovery to the ongoing and occasionally unhinged search for Diablo 4's secret cow level, the holy grail for this game's mystery hunters, but no-one yet has any idea whether this is another step on the way, or its own end.

Diablo 4 maybe didn't get off to the most outstanding start from a player perspective, but right now any scourge of hell is eating pretty good. This year's "Loot Reborn" event was a huge hit, changing the game in many of the ways it needed to be changed, and season 5 has been continuing the good work in the runup to the main event: the Vessel of Hatred expansion, slated for October 8.