Avatar: The Last Airbender may finally get the respect it deserves as Saber Interactive helms a new RPG based on the animated series

Paramount Game Studios and Saber Interactive (the developers behind Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2) have announced today that work has begun on a new RPG that'll take place in Avatar: The Last Airbender's universe (via IGN).

This project is part of a wider goal to expand the Avatar universe set out by the original show creators, Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko. In 2021, they launched Avatar Studios, which is now also collaborating with Saber to hopefully ensure we don't get another M. Night Shyamalan disaster.

"We know loyal fans of Avatar: The Last Airbender have been eager for more stories that bring them into the universe of the show, and through gaming, we're able to expand the world-building and allow fans to experience the new content in a completely immersive way," SVP of games and emerging media at Paramount, Doug Rosen, says. "Saber Interactive has a proven track record in bringing IP-based games to life, and we are excited to co-fund this AAA title alongside them and let fans experience this world first-hand."

So far, all we know is that players will fill the role of an "all-new, never-before-seen Avatar" that existed thousands of years before Avatar: The Last Airbender. During the game, players will also be expected to "master all four elements, engage in dynamic combat alongside companions, and experience the challenges and decisions that come with being the keeper of balance in the world."

It would be fantastic to get a game that captures what made Avatar: The Last Airbender so unforgettable. Through carefully crafted dialogue and stories that were able to explain complex issues in simple ways, this animated show was able to capture children and adults alike—it was actually the first show my family watched together religiously. But I also know better than to get my hopes up.

Unfortunately, Avatar: The Last Airbender has a poor track record when it comes to new material being made based on the animated show. I previously mentioned the god-awful movie by M. Night Shyamalan, but even the recent Netflix adaptation wasn't able to successfully capture what made the original so special. One of the biggest problems for both adaptations was that the original creators weren't consulted throughout the entire process, which may also make or break the upcoming RPG.

Maximum Entertainment is also working alongside Paramount to create an Avatar: The Last Airbender competitive fighting game. So, at least, that means we have a higher chance of getting a half-decent videogame adaptation (or we'll just be doubly disappointed.)