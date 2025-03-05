The Hand of Fate devs are back with a bullet heaven called Hordes of Fate

They've been making roguelike deckbuilders since 2015, so fair enough.

Hordes Of Fate : A Hand Of Fate Adventure - Announce Trailer - YouTube Hordes Of Fate : A Hand Of Fate Adventure - Announce Trailer - YouTube
Bullet heaven is what we're apparently calling the Vampire Survivors-like genre, because the only decent competing name was "auto shooter survival" and unfortunately the acronym for that is "ass". Spitfire Interactive, the developers of Hordes of Fate, are splitting the difference with "bullet heaven auto shooter", but you know what kind of game it is: a roguelike where you gear up a hero then set them loose to auto-attack endless monsters, upgrading as you go.

Hordes of Fate has the pedigree of Defiant Development behind it, the developers of the Hand of Fate roguelikes, and boasts that it's coming from "the original creative team." (Spitfire Interactive was also responsible for superhero tactics game Capes last year.)

Like the Hand of Fate games, Hordes of Fate will include a deckbuilding component. "Text encounters and quests drawn from your deck allow you to unlock Tokens and earn new cards to expand the possibilities and grow your power for each subsequent run", they say, and the evil Dungeon Master calling himself the Dealer has returned alongside various unlockable heroes from the Hand of Fate games as well.

I do like the idea of being able to play as that little goblin dude in the red hat rather than another noble hero. And I also like the idea of the choose-your-own-adventure segments of Hand of Fate returning in some form, but we'll have to wait to see how much they shake up the bullet heaven formula. (See, if I'd said "shake up the ass formula" it just wouldn't work.) Hordes of Fate will be available on Steam in Q3 of 2025.

Jody Macgregor
Jody Macgregor
Weekend/AU Editor

Jody's first computer was a Commodore 64, so he remembers having to use a code wheel to play Pool of Radiance. A former music journalist who interviewed everyone from Giorgio Moroder to Trent Reznor, Jody also co-hosted Australia's first radio show about videogames, Zed Games. He's written for Rock Paper Shotgun, The Big Issue, GamesRadar, Zam, Glixel, Five Out of Ten Magazine, and Playboy.com, whose cheques with the bunny logo made for fun conversations at the bank. Jody's first article for PC Gamer was about the audio of Alien Isolation, published in 2015, and since then he's written about why Silent Hill belongs on PC, why Recettear: An Item Shop's Tale is the best fantasy shopkeeper tycoon game, and how weird Lost Ark can get. Jody edited PC Gamer Indie from 2017 to 2018, and he eventually lived up to his promise to play every Warhammer videogame.

