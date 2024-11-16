Rogue Prince of Persia overhauls art style and doubles game size in its biggest update yet

We're giving The Rogue Prince of Persia a GLOW-UP! (Update Teaser Trailer) - YouTube Watch On

The Rogue Prince of Persia has an updated early access build coming next week that'll overhaul its art style and shovel loads of new stuff into the roguelike platformer. Most notable for many people is that the team at Evil Empire has decided to change its art direction, swapping the color palette for one that means the prince is losing the distinctive purple tone that once characterized his skin.

"We've changed the colour palettes, had much more detail added and just generally "improved". You'll also notice that the Prince is no longer purple - this change was made as the purple tone just didn't fit with the new direction," said Evil Empire. "We find that the art direction is now a much better fit with the game's genre, setting/story and the Prince of Persia series as a whole."

The Second Act update is looking to be a big capstone for the release year of development on The Rogue Prince of Persia from Evil Empire, who previously made wildly successful roguelike Dead Cells.

The brief notes for the big release also include more biomes, more bosses, a new story act and "tons of narrative polish for Act 1," new enemies, and "many quality of life additions like multiple save slots."

"This update will mark a point where we've effectively doubled the game's content from launch. All the roguelite markers are present - gameplay loop, metaprogression, builds, difficulty modifiers and more - and we're not finishing here with development continuing into 2025!," said Evil Empire.

You can find The Rogue Prince of Persia on its website and on Steam.