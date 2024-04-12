Japanese indie dev tells randoms begging for keys and offering exposure to 'buy it, you piece of garbage'

I'll never get tired of a well-phrased "go screw yourself" from an indie dev—like when the Iron Lung dev just outright said the price 'hike' of $2 was, absolutely, done so he could make more money from the game. It's a harsh industry (especially recently), after all.

Another such gem has come from the developers behind the upcoming Japanese roguelike Machina of the Planet Tree: Mugen Ourokaku, a game which scans as a hack-'n'-slash take on Risk of Rain, but with a skimpily-clad catgirl by the name of Retla Stoltein as the protagonist.

I'm working on a 3D action roguelite game! 🌸I'm posting Kawaii motion videos of characters from the game in production, so be sure to check them out! 😄#PortfolioDay pic.twitter.com/itDox1Uvz2April 10, 2024 See more

Developer Denneko Yuugi is clearly marketing this to anime girl apprecatiors—and honestly, more power to 'em. It helps that these animations are genuinely adorable and well put-together, expressive enough to give Genshin Impact's finest wife and husband material a run for its money.

Sharing previews of the game on Twitter has drawn some attention, and with attention comes droves of strangers asking for keys, promises of 'we'll pay you in exposure!' in hand. While giving keys to individual influencers certainly isn't uncommon for devs, there's a pretty substantial underbelly of key-hunters looking to flog them on resale websites, so indie developers are often bombarded.

In a recent FAQ spotted by Automaton, Yuugi responded to a hypothetical of "I'll promote you, give me a Steam key" with a delightfully blunt: "Buy it, you piece of garbage." Or, as Automaton translates it from the original Japanese, "Buy the game, you piece of sh*t." I can't decide which I like better, honestly. The full FAQ is worth a read, if only for Yuugi's sense of humour and an insight into the absurd questions independent devs get asked these days.

"Make this character's ass and thighs thicker," another frequent-question-asker demands, to which Yuugi responds: "Accept her as she is." When asked by a phantom answer if the game will add sex, Yuugi also proceeds to provide a link to DLsite, an online store that sells doujinshi—self-published manga comics that are often (though not always) pornographic in nature. "No sex. Please visit DLsite for that."

Machina of the Planet Tree: Mugen Ourokaku plans to enter early access on Steam "by this summer or so," though "It will still take about 2 years to implement all the elements," Yuugi writes. There is, however, a free demo for download on the studio's website.