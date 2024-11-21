Rockstar teases 'absolutely mind-blowing things' in the works as Grand Theft Auto 6 wins Most Wanted Game at the Golden Joystick Awards

The 42nd annual Golden Joystick Awards are over, the winners have been announced, and Black Myth: Wukong has walked away with the big Ultimate Game of the Year award. Helldivers 2 and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth did very well for themselves this year too, claiming four awards each, and Rockstar used its one win—for Most Wanted Game, naturally—to tease "absolutely mind-blowing things" coming in Grand Theft Auto 6 .

"There's an incredible amount of people doing amazing things on Grand Theft Auto 6, absolutely mind-blowing things," Rockstar's David Manley said while accepting the award (via GamesRadar ). "So it's an honor to be able to come up here and accept this award on everyone's behalf. I wish more of us could be here. Thank you very much everybody, and yeah, more to come."

What he didn't say, unfortunately, is when GTA 6 is coming to PC. Technically, we're not even sure yet whether it's coming to PC, although history tells us it will. But history also tells us it won't be in fall 2025 , when the game is currently slated to arrive on consoles. (Although that's not necessarily carved in stone either.)

That Grand Theft Auto 6 claimed the gold for Most Wanted Game isn't really a surprise; less obvious, but also very cool, was the selection of Satisfactory as PC Game of the Year, beating out Animal Well, Balatro, Frostpunk 2, Tactical Breach Wizards, and UFO 50.

The Satisfactory dev team shared some (un)prepared comments about the win on X:

Rockstar wasn't the only one to tease new things at the Golden Joysticks: Feng Ji, CEO of Black Myth: Wukong developer Game Science, did the same in his Ultimate Game of the Year acceptance speech. "If you haven't played Black Myth: Wukong yet, you are in luck," Ji said in pre-recorded comments. "Now you have one more reason to give it a try!

"Of course, you might have already completed our game. That's perfectly fine too. Keep following us, and there might just be some surprises waiting for you later this year."

If you missed the event live, you can watch all the fun here:

And if you'd rather just cut to the chase, the full list of winners at the 42nd annual Golden Joystick Awards are below.

