Microsoft Flight Sim 2024 gets a really, really big patch adding full control of enabled content

Y'all ever settle in to read some patch notes and they just keep going and eventually you start only reading the headings and keep scrolling and they just keep going so you stop reading entirely and just scroll as fast as you can until they end? Yeah, that's how long the latest patch notes for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 are.

Patch 1.2.7.0, released earlier this week, brings a host of crash and bug fixes to the recently released Flight Sim alongside much-wanted tweaks to its career mode. The biggest upgrade is a quality-of-life feature that lets you choose what content from the old 2020 marketplace to enable on a per-item basis. It'll now all be turned off by default.

A few career mode tweaks are also nice: You can change the name of your company in the company management screen, brakes wear out slower, and extreme weather should be less extreme with a fix for excessive wind and turbulence in career mode. There are also a host of fixes for bugs and scoring problems on nearly every mission type—with one clutch fix for those precision cargo delivery ones.

As with the previous updates, there's a stability and load time PSA from Microsoft: "If you are playing on PC, outdated packages in your Community Folder may have an unexpected impact on the title’s performance and behavior. If you suffer from stability issues or long loading times, move your community package(s) to another folder before relaunching the title."

Microsoft Flight Sim 2024 has had a pretty rough release, with one of its developers apologizing for "what can only be described as an awful launch experience." That was due to bugs, sure, but also because its streamed-assets model causing lots of people to struggle even though their machines easily ran MSFS' prior release. See also PC Gamer's piece about how Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 might be the only game where having more than 32GB of RAM is a meaningful upgrade.

Nonetheless, there's a lot of fun to be had. PC Gamer's Chris Livingston says that it might be buggier than Stalker 2 but he still can't stop playing it. To quote him: "I will start a successful airline company if I have to fly my way through a thousand glitches."

Asobo says there's a major Sim Update 1 coming in the future, as well as World Update 19: Brazil, Guyana, French Guiana, and Suriname, which are "both targeted for release in early 2025."

You can read the full patch notes for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 1.2.7.0 on its website, alongside Asobo's latest development update.