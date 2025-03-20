Lonely Mountains: Snow Riders is getting a new mountain next month and a whole bunch more throughout the year, including a game editor

News
By published

The first new mountain hits on April 9.

Lonely Mountains: Snow Riders
(Image credit: Megagon Industries)

Lonely Mountains: Snow Riders is getting lots of new content in 2025, studio Megagon Industries announced today. The wait won't be long either: a new mountain will be added on April 9 in a free update, bringing the total to four. Like the existing slopes it'll boast four trails, each with harder variations and challenges. Apparently "it's the most beautiful mountain we've done yet". I can't wait to tumble graciously down its slopes.

I played Lonely Mountains: Snow Riders to death last month for my review, and I was hoping it'd be expanded over time. It's no surprise that it will, because its predecessor Lonely Mountains: Downhill also got post-launch expansions. But the roadmap for Snow Riders is impressive—there's even an in-game editor coming this winter, which will be a polished version of what the studio used to make the game. I'm excited: that means a possibly endless supply of Snow Riders trails.

Here's the roadmap:

An image showing the content road map for Lonely Mountains Snow Riders

(Image credit: Megagon Industries)

To summarize: In spring a new mode will be added focusing on tricks, which makes sense because the base game has tricks but no mode that really incentivises pulling them off. By popular demand a free ride mode will be added too. Later in summer a bunch of additions and improvements will be made to multiplayer, then in autumn another mountain will be added, but that one will cost you.

Among those other big points are new control modes, UI improvements, trail reshuffling and a PS5 release. If you haven't played it already, there's a demo on Steam.

Shaun Prescott
Shaun Prescott
Australian Editor

Shaun Prescott is the Australian editor of PC Gamer. With over ten years experience covering the games industry, his work has appeared on GamesRadar+, TechRadar, The Guardian, PLAY Magazine, the Sydney Morning Herald, and more. Specific interests include indie games, obscure Metroidvanias, speedrunning, experimental games and FPSs. He thinks Lulu by Metallica and Lou Reed is an all-time classic that will receive its due critical reappraisal one day.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Lonely Mountains Snow Riders screenshots depicting in-game action
Lonely Mountains: Snow Riders review
Over the Hill screenshot
The new off-road exploration game from the makers of Art of Rally looks like Mudrunner meets Firewatch, and I can't wait to get behind the wheel
People swimming in a pool and lying on floats
Planet Coaster 2's spring roadmap splashes down, with 'round-bottomed flumes' coming in March and buildable restaurants arriving in April
A person riding a bike through an open world
This open world bicycling game from the developer of Nidhogg is so chill that 'you don't really have to do any of the challenges if you don't want to'
Henry on horseback
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 reveals 3 expansions and a 'Hardcore Mode' coming in 2025
A fantasy character aiming a bow while a wizard readies a staff to fight monsters
Enshrouded 1.0 target date and 2025 roadmap revealed, new update arriving today, and dynamic water on the way
Latest in Racing
Lonely Mountains: Snow Riders
Lonely Mountains: Snow Riders is getting a new mountain next month and a whole bunch more throughout the year, including a game editor
Sonic Racing CrossWorlds, showing various racing competitors hurtling through the air
Sonic Racing CrossWorlds looks like a return to the over-the-top arcade fun of All-Star Racing Transformed, and we'll get to play it this month
A masked sniper pointing his rifle in Nightmare Kart
Superb Bloodborne-inspired racing game Nightmare Kart is getting free DLC featuring sniper rifles and supercharged penny farthings
Tokyo Xtreme Racer
Tokyo Xtreme Racer brings heart, soul, and sweet handbrake turns back to the genre just when it needed them most
Need for Speed Unbound screen
Need for Speed is effectively on hold while Criterion musters entirely around Battlefield, but EA assures players the racer will return in 'new and interesting ways'
A Blue car in front of a color splash on black background in Tokyo Xtreme Racer
I'm not even a car guy, but Y2K throwback Tokyo Xtreme Racer '25 looks incredible and has thousands of Overwhelmingly Positive Steam reviews after 4 days of early access
Latest in News
Lonely Mountains: Snow Riders
Lonely Mountains: Snow Riders is getting a new mountain next month and a whole bunch more throughout the year, including a game editor
Lady smiling with the sun in her face
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33's director was 'starving for new turn-based RPGs,' and figured if he wanted them, there would be others out there who'd want to play his game
farcana
'The Middle East's answer to Marvel Rivals' is an 'AI-powered', crypto-infused hero shooter that looks like hot garbage
A monster made of glowing skulls has a brinrevolver aimed at it in Abyssus.
Wield a brinerevolver as a brinehunter in Abyssus, the briniest ‘brinepunk’ shooter this side of the Mariana Trench
Two airships fire broadsides into each other&#039;s hull in Echoes of Elysium.
In this airship-building survival game, I faced an enemy worth punching trees over: 'The hubris of man'
Onimusha 2 cover art
If you were worried Onimusha 2 won’t be hard enough, I have great news: Hell mode is here to ruin your life
More about racing
Sonic Racing CrossWorlds, showing various racing competitors hurtling through the air

Sonic Racing CrossWorlds looks like a return to the over-the-top arcade fun of All-Star Racing Transformed, and we'll get to play it this month
A masked sniper pointing his rifle in Nightmare Kart

Superb Bloodborne-inspired racing game Nightmare Kart is getting free DLC featuring sniper rifles and supercharged penny farthings
farcana

'The Middle East's answer to Marvel Rivals' is an 'AI-powered', crypto-infused hero shooter that looks like hot garbage
See more latest
Most Popular
farcana
'The Middle East's answer to Marvel Rivals' is an 'AI-powered', crypto-infused hero shooter that looks like hot garbage
Lady smiling with the sun in her face
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33's director was 'starving for new turn-based RPGs,' and figured if he wanted them, there would be others out there who'd want to play his game
A monster made of glowing skulls has a brinrevolver aimed at it in Abyssus.
Wield a brinerevolver as a brinehunter in Abyssus, the briniest ‘brinepunk’ shooter this side of the Mariana Trench
Two airships fire broadsides into each other&#039;s hull in Echoes of Elysium.
In this airship-building survival game, I faced an enemy worth punching trees over: 'The hubris of man'
Onimusha 2 cover art
If you were worried Onimusha 2 won’t be hard enough, I have great news: Hell mode is here to ruin your life
Painkiller (2025) screenshot
Painkiller is back, and maybe they'll finally get it right this time
Bannerlord naval expansion reveal
Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord is heading to the ocean with a Viking-themed naval expansion this summer
A mascot character from The Finals winks at the camera while brandishing a minigun.
The Finals new season is here, toting permanent team deathmatch and a giant minigun
Shodan, the villainous AI from System Shock
Nightdive's remaster of System Shock 2, the peak of immersive sims, finally has a release date
Astarion, a silver-haired vampire from Baldur&#039;s Gate 3, places a hand on his chest and pouts.
Wizards of the Coast gaming head says Baldur's Gate 3 'certainly raised the bar' and changed how they think about big budget D&D, but they still want 'different entry points' including smaller games