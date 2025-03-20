Lonely Mountains: Snow Riders is getting a new mountain next month and a whole bunch more throughout the year, including a game editor
The first new mountain hits on April 9.
Lonely Mountains: Snow Riders is getting lots of new content in 2025, studio Megagon Industries announced today. The wait won't be long either: a new mountain will be added on April 9 in a free update, bringing the total to four. Like the existing slopes it'll boast four trails, each with harder variations and challenges. Apparently "it's the most beautiful mountain we've done yet". I can't wait to tumble graciously down its slopes.
I played Lonely Mountains: Snow Riders to death last month for my review, and I was hoping it'd be expanded over time. It's no surprise that it will, because its predecessor Lonely Mountains: Downhill also got post-launch expansions. But the roadmap for Snow Riders is impressive—there's even an in-game editor coming this winter, which will be a polished version of what the studio used to make the game. I'm excited: that means a possibly endless supply of Snow Riders trails.
Here's the roadmap:
To summarize: In spring a new mode will be added focusing on tricks, which makes sense because the base game has tricks but no mode that really incentivises pulling them off. By popular demand a free ride mode will be added too. Later in summer a bunch of additions and improvements will be made to multiplayer, then in autumn another mountain will be added, but that one will cost you.
Among those other big points are new control modes, UI improvements, trail reshuffling and a PS5 release. If you haven't played it already, there's a demo on Steam.
Shaun Prescott is the Australian editor of PC Gamer. With over ten years experience covering the games industry, his work has appeared on GamesRadar+, TechRadar, The Guardian, PLAY Magazine, the Sydney Morning Herald, and more. Specific interests include indie games, obscure Metroidvanias, speedrunning, experimental games and FPSs. He thinks Lulu by Metallica and Lou Reed is an all-time classic that will receive its due critical reappraisal one day.
