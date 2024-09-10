Holy cow, The Crew 2 is on sale for $1 on Steam

Have you got a dollar? Because if you do, I have a good way you can spend it: Ubisoft's open-world racing game The Crew 2, which is currently going for 98% off its regular price—yes, that's $1.

The Crew 2 didn't knock our socks off when it first arrived in 2018. The open world racing game offered "an impressively huge, occasionally beautiful map," we declared at the time, that unfortunately did not "make up for mediocre driving and a lack of multiplayer options." But much has happened since then, including a slew of patches and updates, and the game now holds a "very positive" rating across more than 61,000 Steam user reviews.

Plus, y'know, it's going for one dollar.

You will also find, if you look, that The Crew 2 is included in our list of the best flight sims on PC. That's not the metaphorical "I'm going so fast, I'm flying" kind of flight, either: Along with the usual array of cars, The Crew 2 also gives players control of planes and boats—in fact, The Crew 2 launch trailer opens with an airplane sequence.

THE CREW 2 : Launch Trailer | Ubisoft - YouTube Watch On

And it's a dollar.

According to Is There Any Deal, this is the lowest price for The Crew 2 ever short of an Epic Games Store giveaway—and for the record, it's never been an Epic Games Store giveaway, so this is as good as it gets.

I don't think I need to sweeten this pot any further, but I will anyway: Earlier today Ubisoft committed to adding an offline mode for The Crew 2, along with The Crew Motorfest (which is also on sale, for $21), meaning that—assuming Ubi follows through—The Crew 2 will not suffer the same ignominious fate as its predecessor, which was rendered entirely unplayable after its servers were taken offline in April.

The big Crew 2 sale comes alongside Ubisoft's announcement for The Crew Motorfest Year 2, set to begin in November, which will make the full island of Maui free for all players, see the return of the Made in Japan playlist, and feature a new PvE mode called The Chase Squad. Full details on that are up at ubisoft.com.

The Crew 2 is on sale for the stupidly low price—I really cannot emphasize that point enough—of $1 until September 23. If Steam's not your thing, you can pick it up for the same price—again, it is literally one dollar—from the Epic Games Store and the Ubisoft Store.