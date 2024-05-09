Today's Wordle answer for Thursday, May 9

Having trouble with Wordle? Turn a struggling game into an easy win with our help. Keep on scrolling and you'll soon find everything from a clutch of tips designed to boost every guess, to a helpful hint for the May 9 (1055) puzzle. You'll even find the answer to today's Wordle here too, just in case you need it.

It was less a case of using what I had found to solve today's puzzle, and more about carefully combing through what I had left by the end, in search of a valid word. To call this Wordle stressful would be something of an understatement, but I did scrape by at the end.

Today's Wordle hint

Wordle today: A hint for Thursday, May 9

There are a few possible meanings for today's answer, one of which is a kind of snack made using dried strips of meat. Another is as a way of describing abrupt, stop-start movements. You only need to find a single vowel to win this Wordle.

Is there a double letter in Wordle today?

No letters are used twice in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If you're new to the daily Wordle puzzle or you just want a refresher after taking a break, I'll share some quick tips to help you win. There's nothing quite like a small victory to set you up for the rest of the day.

A mix of unique consonants and vowels makes for a solid opening word.

A tactical second guess should let you narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

There may be a repeat letter in the answer.

You're not up against a timer, so you've got all the time in the world—well, until midnight—to find the winning word. If you're stuck, there's no shame in coming back to the puzzle later in the day and finishing it up when you've cleared your head.

Today's Wordle answer

What is today's Wordle answer?

The right letters in the right order. The answer to the May 9 (1055) Wordle is JERKY.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Keeping track of the last handful of Wordle answers can help to eliminate current possibilities. It's also handy for inspiring opening words or subsequent guesses if you're short on ideas for the day.

Here are the last 10 Wordle answers:

May 8: SALVO

SALVO May 7: MUSTY

MUSTY May 6: SHAVE

SHAVE May 5: DECAL

DECAL May 4: VALUE

VALUE May 3: EBONY

EBONY May 2: SLICE

SLICE May 1: DIARY

DIARY April 30: PROWL

PROWL April 29: CRAFT

Learn more about Wordle

Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes every day and the aim is to figure out the correct five-letter word by entering guesses and eliminating or confirming individual letters.

Getting off to a good start with a strong word like ARISE—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters—is a good tactic. Once you hit Enter, the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second guess should compliment the starting word, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. With a bit of luck, you should have some coloured squares to work with and set you on the right path.

After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used, you can scroll to the relevant section above.