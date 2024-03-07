Today's Wordle answer for Thursday, March 7

Congratulations, you're about to win today's Wordle. Whether that happens because you spent some time mulling over our helpful clue for the March 7 (992) puzzle or you decided to click your way to today's answer is entirely up to you. Either way, enjoy your Wordle win.

Nothing beats finding a green letter early on, unless that green is the sort that leaves me thinking, "Are there dozens or hundreds of words that could fit around this letter?". It took a lot of satisfying searching to uncover today's Wordle answer, hunting around for letter combinations that might work, but would also eliminate as many words as possible if they didn't. I had a great time.

Today's Wordle hint

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

Wordle today: A hint for Thursday, March 7

You're looking for a word that refers to an exact copy of something, or a duplication so close it may as well be. Dolly the sheep is a famous one of these. You'll have to find two different vowels if you want to win today.

Is there a double letter in Wordle today?

No letters are used twice in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If you're new to the daily Wordle puzzle or you just want a refresher after taking a break, I'll share some quick tips to help you win. There's nothing quite like a small victory to set you up for the rest of the day.

A mix of unique consonants and vowels makes for a solid opening word.

A tactical second guess should let you narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

There may be a repeat letter in the answer.

You're not up against a timer, so you've got all the time in the world—well, until midnight—to find the winning word. If you're stuck, there's no shame in coming back to the puzzle later in the day and finishing it up when you've cleared your head.

Today's Wordle answer

(Image credit: Future)

What is today's Wordle answer?

One more for your win streak. The answer to the March 7 (992) Wordle is CLONE.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Keeping track of the last handful of Wordle answers can help to eliminate current possibilities. It's also handy for inspiring opening words or subsequent guesses if you're short on ideas for the day.

Here are the last 10 Wordle answers:

March 6: TEARY

TEARY March 5: HUNCH

HUNCH March 4: FLAME

FLAME March 3: STATE

STATE March 2: URBAN

URBAN March 1: FORTY

FORTY February 29: IMAGE

IMAGE February 28: DEVIL

DEVIL February 27: SENSE

SENSE February 26: OFTEN

Learn more about Wordle

(Image credit: Nurphoto via Getty)

Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes every day and the aim is to figure out the correct five-letter word by entering guesses and eliminating or confirming individual letters.

Getting off to a good start with a strong word like ARISE—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters—is a good tactic. Once you hit Enter, the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second guess should compliment the starting word, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. With a bit of luck, you should have some coloured squares to work with and set you on the right path.

After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used, you can scroll to the relevant section above.