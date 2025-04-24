Today's Wordle answer for Thursday, April 24

The answer to today's Wordle is only a quick click away now you're here, ready to save a tough game or simply help you skip straight to a satisfying row of green letters. And if all that's a bit much to kick things off with, feel free to spend some time with our clue for the April 24 (1405) game instead, written to give you a nudge without spoiling your fun.

I'd found a few yellow letters and still had plenty of rows free to use them on—perfect. I could tell you that I sagely used this bounty to intelligently narrow the range of possible answers down until there was only one left, but in truth it was more a case of dodging today's winning word for an embarrassing amount of time before finally seeing it right in front of me.

Today's Wordle hint

Wordle today: A hint for Thursday, April 24

If you made a wish in front of this being it just might come true. You only get three though—and no wishing for more wishes.

Is there a double letter in Wordle today?

Yes, there is a double letter in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If you're new to the daily Wordle puzzle or you just want a refresher after taking a break, I'll share some quick tips to help you win. There's nothing quite like a small victory to set you up for the rest of the day.

A mix of unique consonants and vowels makes for a solid opening word.

A tactical second guess should let you narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

There may be a repeat letter in the answer.

You're not up against a timer, so you've got all the time in the world—well, until midnight—to find the winning word. If you're stuck, there's no shame in coming back to the puzzle later in the day and finishing it up when you've cleared your head.

Today's Wordle answer

What is today's Wordle answer?

Another win? Why not. The answer to the April 24 (1405) Wordle is GENIE.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Keeping track of the last handful of Wordle answers can help to eliminate current possibilities. It's also handy for inspiring opening words or subsequent guesses if you're short on ideas for the day.

Here are the last 10 Wordle answers:

April 23: OZONE

OZONE April 22 : ARTSY

: ARTSY April 21 : SPATE

: SPATE April 20 : PATCH

: PATCH April 19: INBOX

INBOX April 18 : DIRGE

: DIRGE April 17: STOOD

STOOD April 16: MORAL

MORAL April 15: ASHEN

ASHEN April 14: CREST

Learn more about Wordle

Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes every day and the aim is to figure out the correct five-letter word by entering guesses and eliminating or confirming individual letters.

Getting off to a good start with a strong word like ARISE—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters—is a good tactic. Once you hit Enter, the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second guess should compliment the starting word, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. With a bit of luck, you should have some coloured squares to work with and set you on the right path.

After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used, you can scroll to the relevant section above.