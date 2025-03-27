Today's Wordle answer for Thursday, March 27

Solve Thursday's Wordle in record time; just take a peek at the March 27 (1377) answer and enjoy seeing five green letters turn over in a flash. Or you could take it at your own pace instead, knowing our handy tips and today's hint are here whenever you need them, whether that's on your second row or the very last line.



Revealing an opening row full of grey letters felt strangely positive today. No I knew it wasn't those, then that meant it had to be these. I may not have instantly turned it all around, but that mindset definitely put me on the right track, and Thursday's answer turned up without too much trouble.

Today's Wordle hint

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

Wordle today: A hint for Thursday, March 27

It could be made of cotton, paper, or even metal. Whatever it is, it's wide, flat, thin, and probably a square or rectangular shape.

Is there a double letter in Wordle today?

Yes, there is a double letter in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If you're new to the daily Wordle puzzle or you just want a refresher after taking a break, I'll share some quick tips to help you win. There's nothing quite like a small victory to set you up for the rest of the day.

A mix of unique consonants and vowels makes for a solid opening word.

A tactical second guess should let you narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

There may be a repeat letter in the answer.

You're not up against a timer, so you've got all the time in the world—well, until midnight—to find the winning word. If you're stuck, there's no shame in coming back to the puzzle later in the day and finishing it up when you've cleared your head.

Today's Wordle answer

(Image credit: Future)

What is today's Wordle answer?

Need a little boost? The answer to the March 27 (1377) Wordle is SHEET.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Keeping track of the last handful of Wordle answers can help to eliminate current possibilities. It's also handy for inspiring opening words or subsequent guesses if you're short on ideas for the day.

Here are the last 10 Wordle answers:

March 26: ELBOW

ELBOW March 25: SHELF

SHELF March 24 : ANGLE

: ANGLE March 23 : DOPEY

: DOPEY March 22 : AMBLE

: AMBLE March 21: NUDGE

NUDGE March 20: BASTE

BASTE March 19: SPARK

SPARK March 18: TIMER

TIMER March 17: LASSO

Learn more about Wordle

(Image credit: Nurphoto via Getty)

Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes every day and the aim is to figure out the correct five-letter word by entering guesses and eliminating or confirming individual letters.

Getting off to a good start with a strong word like ARISE—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters—is a good tactic. Once you hit Enter, the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second guess should compliment the starting word, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. With a bit of luck, you should have some coloured squares to work with and set you on the right path.

After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used, you can scroll to the relevant section above.