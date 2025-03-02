Today's Wordle answer for Sunday, March 2

Freshen up your daily Wordle tactics with our tips, written to show you how to quickly narrow down an entire language's worth of words into a few winning possibilities. Need something more specific? Then make a dash for the finish line with a click to the March 2 (1352) answer, or spend a while with today's clue.

In theory, I had everything I needed to solve today's Wordle with rows to spare. I'd ruled out some common letters, revealed some helpful clues, and was generally all set up to win. The only problem was I managed to completely miss one particular letter I still had available, and if I'd spotted it sooner I could've saved myself a whole heap of trouble.

Wordle today: A hint

Wordle today: A hint for Sunday, March 2

Today's winning word is a general term for a god, goddess, or any other sort of divine being.

Is there a double letter in Wordle today?

No, there is not a double letter in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If you've decided to play Wordle but you're not sure where to start, I'll help set you on the path to your first winning streak. Make all your guesses count and become a Wordle winner with these quick tips:

A good opener has a mix of common vowels and consonants.

The answer could contain the same letter, repeated.

Avoid words that include letters you've already eliminated.

You're not racing against the clock so there's no reason to rush. In fact, it's not a bad idea to treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank. Sometimes stepping away for a while means you can come back with a fresh perspective.

Today's Wordle answer

What is today's Wordle answer?

Stuck? The answer to the March 2 (1352) Wordle is DEITY.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Previous Wordle solutions can help to eliminate guesses for today's Wordle, as the answer isn't likely to be repeated. They can also give you some solid ideas for starting words that keep your daily puzzle-solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle answers:

March 1: HOVER

HOVER February 28: FUZZY

FUZZY February 27: LODGE

LODGE February 26: AWARD

AWARD February 25: DRYER

DRYER February 24: GLAND

GLAND February 23: OTTER

OTTER February 22: CREAM

CREAM February 21: CLOVE

CLOVE February 20: ROACH

Learn more about Wordle

There are six rows of five boxes presented to you by Wordle each day, and you'll need to work out which five-letter word is hiding among them to win the daily puzzle.

Start with a strong word like ALIVE—or any other word with a good mix of common consonants and multiple vowels. You should also avoid starting words with repeating letters, so you don't waste the chance to confirm or eliminate an extra letter. Once you've typed your guess and hit Enter, you'll see which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second guess should compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you might have missed on the first row—just don't forget to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the correct word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words and don't forget letters can repeat too (eg: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.