Today's Wordle answer for Monday, March 18

Need some Wordle help? Whether you're out of ideas, guesses, or plain old time, you'll find all the help you need to win right here. Keep on scrolling for a great selection of quick tips that'll give your daily game a boost, as well as a brand new clue for the March 18 (1003) game, and even today's answer.

Today's Wordle was a steady stream of "Oh, so that's where that letter goes", fresh yellow letters appearing on one row and politely turning green on the next. There was no astonishing reveal this time around or stunning victory snatched from the jaws of defeat, just a smooth path from beginning to end. More please, Wordle.

Wordle today: A hint

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

Wordle today: A hint for Monday, March 18

The answer today refers to an ancient grain that's still used in modern recipes, and is generally considered healthier than regular wheat. You only need to find a single vowel to win today.

Is there a double letter in Wordle today?

No letters are used twice in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If you've decided to play Wordle but you're not sure where to start, I'll help set you on the path to your first winning streak. Make all your guesses count and become a Wordle winner with these quick tips:

A good opener has a mix of common vowels and consonants.

The answer could contain the same letter, repeated.

Avoid words that include letters you've already eliminated.

You're not racing against the clock so there's no reason to rush. In fact, it's not a bad idea to treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank. Sometimes stepping away for a while means you can come back with a fresh perspective.

Today's Wordle answer

(Image credit: Future)

What is today's Wordle answer?

One answer, coming up. The answer to the March 18 (1003) Wordle is SPELT.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Previous Wordle solutions can help to eliminate guesses for today's Wordle, as the answer isn't likely to be repeated. They can also give you some solid ideas for starting words that keep your daily puzzle-solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle answers:

March 17 : SNORT

: SNORT March 16: TOXIN

TOXIN March 15 : ERUPT

: ERUPT March 14 : SINCE

: SINCE March 13 : LOCAL

: LOCAL March 12 : HEAVE

: HEAVE March 11 : PESKY

: PESKY March 10: GRASP

GRASP March 9 : CHEER

: CHEER March 8: EARLY

Learn more about Wordle

(Image credit: Nurphoto via Getty)

There are six rows of five boxes presented to you by Wordle each day, and you'll need to work out which five-letter word is hiding among them to win the daily puzzle.

Start with a strong word like ALIVE—or any other word with a good mix of common consonants and multiple vowels. You should also avoid starting words with repeating letters, so you don't waste the chance to confirm or eliminate an extra letter. Once you've typed your guess and hit Enter, you'll see which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second guess should compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you might have missed on the first row—just don't forget to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the correct word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words and don't forget letters can repeat too (eg: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.