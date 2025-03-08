Today's Wordle answer for Saturday, March 8

News
By
published

Get all the help you need with today's Wordle.

Wordle answers
(Image credit: Future)
Jump to:

Breeze through your favourite puzzle game with our clue for today's Wordle, designed to give your game a boost whenever you feel the need for it. Like to kick things off with a bang? It'll help. Rather hold off until you need it? It'll give your guesses the nudge they need. And the March 8 (1358) answer is still here if all else fails too. You've got this.

An unremarkable start soon gave way to an incredibly helpful combination of yellow clues and green certainties, which, after a small stumble we'll pretend didn't happen, quickly became today's Wordle winning word. I couldn't have asked for a better start to my weekend, really.

Today's Wordle hint

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

Wordle today: A hint for Saturday, March 8

Sometimes this can refer to a central area or place, but often this word is used when talking about a specific feature on a person's stomach. This body part might be gazed at in self-indulgent contemplation.

Is there a double letter in Wordle today? 

No, there is not a double letter in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day 

A good starting word can be the difference between victory and defeat with the daily puzzle, but once you've got the basics, it's much easier to nail down those Wordle wins. And as there's nothing quite like a small victory to set you up for the rest of the day, here are a few tips to help set you on the right path:

  • A good opening guess should contain a mix of unique consonants and vowels.
  • Narrow down the pool of letters quickly with a tactical second guess.
  • Watch out for letters appearing more than once in the answer.

There's no racing against the clock with Wordle so you don't need to rush for the answer. Treating the game like a casual newspaper crossword can be a good tactic; that way, you can come back to it later if you're coming up blank. Stepping away for a while might mean the difference between a win and a line of grey squares.

Today's Wordle answer

(Image credit: Future)

What is today's Wordle answer?

Here's your first win of the weekend. The answer to the March 8 (1358) Wordle is NAVEL.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers 

Past Wordle answers can give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle-solving fresh. They are also a good way to eliminate guesses for today's Wordle, as the answer is unlikely to be repeated.

Here are some recent Wordle answers:

  • March 7: TROOP
  • March 6: ALERT
  • March 5: SCRUM
  • March 4: CHECK
  • March 3: SPEAR
  • March 2: DEITY
  • March 1: HOVER
  • February 28: FUZZY
  • February 27: LODGE
  • February 26: AWARD

Learn more about Wordle 

(Image credit: Nurphoto via Getty)

Wordle gives you six rows of five boxes each day, and you'll need to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them to keep up your winning streak.

You should start with a strong word like ARISE, or any other word that contains a good mix of common consonants and multiple vowels. You'll also want to avoid starting words with repeating letters, as you're wasting the chance to potentially eliminate or confirm an extra letter. Once you hit Enter, you'll see which ones you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second guess should compliment the starting word, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. With a bit of luck, you should have some coloured squares to work with and set you on the right path.

After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips, and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.

Originally, Wordle was dreamed up by software engineer Josh Wardle, as a surprise for his partner who loves word games. From there it spread to his family, and finally got released to the public. The word puzzle game has since inspired tons of games like Wordle, refocusing the daily gimmick around music or math or geography. It wasn't long before Wordle became so popular it was sold to the New York Times for seven figures. Surely it's only a matter of time before we all solely communicate in tricolor boxes.

Kerry Brunskill
Kerry Brunskill
Contributing Writer

When baby Kerry was brought home from the hospital her hand was placed on the space bar of the family Atari 400, a small act of parental nerdery that has snowballed into a lifelong passion for gaming and the sort of freelance job her school careers advisor told her she couldn't do. She's now PC Gamer's word game expert, taking on the daily Wordle puzzle to give readers a hint each and every day. Her Wordle streak is truly mighty.

Somehow Kerry managed to get away with writing regular features on old Japanese PC games, telling today's PC gamers about some of the most fascinating and influential games of the '80s and '90s.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Wordle answers
Today's Wordle answer for Monday, March 3
Wordle today being played on a phone
Today's Wordle answer for Sunday, February 16
Wordle answers
Today's Wordle answer for Saturday, March 1
Wordle today puzzle on a smartphone
Today's Wordle answer for Thursday, March 6
Today&#039;s Wordle being played on a phone
Today's Wordle answer for Tuesday, March 4
Wordle today being played on a phone
Today's Wordle answer for Sunday, February 9
Latest in Puzzle
A sign reads &quot;HATRED IS POWER&quot;
A demo for a lost videogame based on George Orwell's 1984 has emerged from the memory hole
London Bridge during snowfall
This is the coolest pricing gimmick I've ever seen: the temperature in London determines the price of this videogame
Wordle answers
Today's Wordle answer for Saturday, March 8
Today&#039;s Wordle being played on a phone
Today's Wordle answer for Friday, March 7
Wordle today puzzle on a smartphone
Today's Wordle answer for Thursday, March 6
Wordle today puzzle on a smartphone
Today's Wordle answer for Wednesday, March 5
Latest in News
Doom: The Dark Ages art
The sickest gun from Doom: The Dark Ages' trailer is called the 'Skullcrusher' and does such horrible things to demons, the game's lead dev boasts id has 'the best gore in the industry'
Monster Hunter Wilds palico
The next Monster Hunter Wilds update is set to launch on March 10 and will ensure that when you chop off monster parts, the right monster parts get chopped off
A pack of real life Balatro cards.
The official Balatro Timeline documents the history of 2024's biggest game as its developer went from 'obsessed' with making it to 'shocked' at the reception
the next battlefield
Battlefield playtest gameplay is leaking all over the internet, and fans seem cautiously but genuinely excited: 'Okay, we might be back'
Milla Jovovovovovich pointing a sawed-off shotgun at something offscreen, presumably a monster or zombie or something
The Resident Evil movie reboot bidding war is over, and the winner is… Sony, who did every one of those other pretty terrible Resident Evil movies
Judge Dredd promotional image in Warzone
Half-a-dozen 2000AD games were in the works before fizzling out: 'The games you get to see are a tiny representative of the number that get started—sadly'
More about puzzle
Today&#039;s Wordle being played on a phone

Today's Wordle answer for Friday, March 7
Wordle today puzzle on a smartphone

Today's Wordle answer for Thursday, March 6
The Sims 4 - stacks of laundry machines in a small laundromat small business next to chairs with laundry

The best part of The Sims 4 Businesses & Hobbies expansion is just coming up with fun small business ideas
See more latest
Most Popular
Doom: The Dark Ages art
The sickest gun from Doom: The Dark Ages' trailer is called the 'Skullcrusher' and does such horrible things to demons, the game's lead dev boasts id has 'the best gore in the industry'
Monster Hunter Wilds palico
The next Monster Hunter Wilds update is set to launch on March 10 and will ensure that when you chop off monster parts, the right monster parts get chopped off
A pack of real life Balatro cards.
The official Balatro Timeline documents the history of 2024's biggest game as its developer went from 'obsessed' with making it to 'shocked' at the reception
the next battlefield
Battlefield playtest gameplay is leaking all over the internet, and fans seem cautiously but genuinely excited: 'Okay, we might be back'
Milla Jovovovovovich pointing a sawed-off shotgun at something offscreen, presumably a monster or zombie or something
The Resident Evil movie reboot bidding war is over, and the winner is… Sony, who did every one of those other pretty terrible Resident Evil movies
Judge Dredd promotional image in Warzone
Half-a-dozen 2000AD games were in the works before fizzling out: 'The games you get to see are a tiny representative of the number that get started—sadly'
Killing Floor 3 screenshot
Following a disastrous beta test, Killing Floor 3 is delayed less than three weeks before launch: 'We've realized we missed the mark'
A close-up stylized photo of a silicon wafer, showing many small processor dies
Intel is still using TSMC for 30% of its wafer demands: 'We were talking about trying to get that to zero as quickly as possible. That's no longer the strategy'
Cheese platter with camembert, walnut cheese, gorgonzola and taleggio
I've never wanted a keyboard with cheese keycaps and a little mouse on it until I saw this one
AMD RX 7900 XT with its original packaging.
AMD clawed back 7% graphics market share from Nvidia at the end of 2024, but the outlook for the whole industry in 2025 looks iffy