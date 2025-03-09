Today's Wordle answer for Sunday, March 9

Help with solving Sunday's puzzle.

Wordle today being played on a phone
(Image credit: Future)
You'll find the answer to today's Wordle waiting for you just a little further down this page if you need it, happy to flip a tough game around at short notice. And if you don't need it, you can spend some time with our everyday tips and tricks, or take a quick peek at the March 9 (1359) hint if you'd like to give your game a lift without spoiling your fun.

I had a spectacular turnaround in today's game. I went straight from basically nothing to four brilliant green letters all lined up in a neat row. Then four green letters lined up in a neat row again. I wasn't quite so pleased the second time around. At least it meant turning it into five was only a matter of burning through the alphabet until there was nothing left. Phew.

Wordle today: A hint

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

Wordle today: A hint for Sunday, March 9

This is a selfish desire to take more than you need, regardless of how much would be considered fair or reasonable. Taking an oversized helping of cake. Choosing to receive a huge bonus instead of sharing the money equally with fellow workers.

Is there a double letter in Wordle today? 

Yes, there is a double letter in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day 

If you've decided to play Wordle but you're not sure where to start, I'll help set you on the path to your first winning streak. Make all your guesses count and become a Wordle winner with these quick tips:

  • A good opener has a mix of common vowels and consonants.
  • The answer could contain the same letter, repeated.
  • Avoid words that include letters you've already eliminated.

You're not racing against the clock so there's no reason to rush. In fact, it's not a bad idea to treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank. Sometimes stepping away for a while means you can come back with a fresh perspective.

Today's Wordle answer

(Image credit: Future)

What is today's Wordle answer?

Enjoy another win. The answer to the March 9 (1359) Wordle is GREED.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers 

Previous Wordle solutions can help to eliminate guesses for today's Wordle, as the answer isn't likely to be repeated. They can also give you some solid ideas for starting words that keep your daily puzzle-solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle answers:

  • March 8: NAVEL
  • March 7: TROOP
  • March 6: ALERT
  • March 5: SCRUM
  • March 4: CHECK
  • March 3: SPEAR
  • March 2: DEITY
  • March 1: HOVER
  • February 28: FUZZY
  • February 27: LODGE

Learn more about Wordle 

(Image credit: Nurphoto via Getty)

There are six rows of five boxes presented to you by Wordle each day, and you'll need to work out which five-letter word is hiding among them to win the daily puzzle.

Start with a strong word like ALIVE—or any other word with a good mix of common consonants and multiple vowels. You should also avoid starting words with repeating letters, so you don't waste the chance to confirm or eliminate an extra letter. Once you've typed your guess and hit Enter, you'll see which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second guess should compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you might have missed on the first row—just don't forget to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the correct word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words and don't forget letters can repeat too (eg: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips, and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.

Originally, Wordle was dreamed up by software engineer Josh Wardle, as a surprise for his partner who loves word games. From there it spread to his family, and finally got released to the public. The word puzzle game has since inspired tons of games like Wordle, refocusing the daily gimmick around music or math or geography. It wasn't long before Wordle became so popular it was sold to the New York Times for seven figures. Surely it's only a matter of time before we all solely communicate in tricolor boxes.

Kerry Brunskill
Kerry Brunskill
Contributing Writer

When baby Kerry was brought home from the hospital her hand was placed on the space bar of the family Atari 400, a small act of parental nerdery that has snowballed into a lifelong passion for gaming and the sort of freelance job her school careers advisor told her she couldn't do. She's now PC Gamer's word game expert, taking on the daily Wordle puzzle to give readers a hint each and every day. Her Wordle streak is truly mighty.

Somehow Kerry managed to get away with writing regular features on old Japanese PC games, telling today's PC gamers about some of the most fascinating and influential games of the '80s and '90s.

