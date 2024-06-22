Today's Wordle answer for Saturday, June 22

We've got some general tips that'll help with your daily Wordle right here if you're not sure how to approach the evergreen puzzle game, as well as a hint for the June 22 (1099) challenge if you need it. You'll also find today's answer further down if you're really stuck. Here's to your latest win.

I'd like to personally thank my second Wordle guess today for quickly revealing three green letters in exactly the right places, leaving me with a perfect little set of gaps to fill and no word other than today's answer worth trying. Wait, now what? What am I supposed to do until tomorrow?

Today's Wordle hint

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

Wordle today: A hint for Saturday, June 22

Today's answer is a formal word, one used for official commands or declarations. These orders will be given from a person or group with authority, such as a monarch or religious leader.

Is there a double letter in Wordle today?

No, there is no double letter in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If there's one thing better than playing Wordle, it's playing Wordle well, which is why I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

A good opener contains a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

A tactical second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The solution may contain repeat letters.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by midnight. So there's no reason not to treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank.

Today's Wordle answer

(Image credit: Future)

What is today's Wordle answer?

Here you go. The answer to the June 22 (1099) Wordle is EDICT.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Previous answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

The more past Wordle answers you can cram into your memory banks, the better your chances of guessing today's Wordle answer without accidentally picking a solution that's already been used. Past Wordle answers can also give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

June 21: PAINT

PAINT June 20: SCENT

SCENT June 19: TERSE

TERSE June 18: COVER

COVER June 17: PRIOR

PRIOR June 16: GRIND

GRIND June 15: PROUD

PROUD June 14: VAULT

VAULT June 13: ANGST

ANGST June 12: DETER

Learn more about Wordle

(Image credit: Nurphoto via Getty)

Every day Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes, and it's up to you to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them.

You'll want to start with a strong word like ALERT—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your second go to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer.

After that it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.