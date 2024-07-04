Today's Wordle answer for Thursday, July 4

One quick scroll is all it takes to find yourself in the middle of our brilliant selection of tips and hints for the July 4 (1111) Wordle, ready to give you all the help you need. Still stuck? Not for long. The answer to today's game is just a little further down the page.

With just two grey gaps left after my second guess, today's Wordle was over almost as quickly as it started. It actually took a little while to sink in—I was done already? Seriously? What do you mean I have to wait until tomorrow before I can have another go?

Today's Wordle hint

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

Wordle today: A hint for Thursday, July 4

Wordle's all about firsts today, especially for creatives and performers. An artist's first exhibition, opening night at the theatre, a singer's _____ album. There are no repeat letters in this Wordle.

Is there a double letter in Wordle today?

No, there is no double letter in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If you're new to the daily Wordle puzzle or you just want a refresher after taking a break, I'll share some quick tips to help you win. There's nothing quite like a small victory to set you up for the rest of the day.

A mix of unique consonants and vowels makes for a solid opening word.

A tactical second guess should let you narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

There may be a repeat letter in the answer.

You're not up against a timer, so you've got all the time in the world—well, until midnight—to find the winning word. If you're stuck, there's no shame in coming back to the puzzle later in the day and finishing it up when you've cleared your head.

Today's Wordle answer

(Image credit: Future)

What is today's Wordle answer?

Need a little help? The answer to the July 4 (1111) Wordle is DEBUT.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Keeping track of the last handful of Wordle answers can help to eliminate current possibilities. It's also handy for inspiring opening words or subsequent guesses if you're short on ideas for the day.

Here are the last 10 Wordle answers:

July 3: THIGH

THIGH July 2: INLAY

INLAY July 1: ADAGE

ADAGE June 30: BUDDY

BUDDY June 29: ZEBRA

ZEBRA June 28: DROVE

DROVE June 27: ORDER

ORDER June 26: KNEAD

KNEAD June 25: SAVOR

SAVOR June 24: DOLLY

Learn more about Wordle

(Image credit: Nurphoto via Getty)

Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes every day and the aim is to figure out the correct five-letter word by entering guesses and eliminating or confirming individual letters.

Getting off to a good start with a strong word like ARISE—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters—is a good tactic. Once you hit Enter, the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second guess should compliment the starting word, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. With a bit of luck, you should have some coloured squares to work with and set you on the right path.

After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used, you can scroll to the relevant section above.