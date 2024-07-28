Today's Wordle answer for Sunday, July 28

Feel free to give the answer to today's Wordle a click if you need to turn Sunday's game around in a flash, or take a look at our clue for the July 28 (1135) puzzle if you'd like to try that out first and have a few guesses to spare. Whatever makes Wordle fun for you, we've got something here to help you make the most of it.

Oh, that was so nearly a lightning fast win in two. If only I'd had some sort of amazing clue to help guide the way, or maybe even the chance to sneakily peek at today's Wordle answer, I could've avoided being one letter off an incredible win. Go on—treat yourself.

Wordle today: A hint

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

Wordle today: A hint for Sunday, July 28

Today's answer refers to an item of clothing, a long, loose, shirt-ish, dress-ish thing. This can be worn for fashion, although something of the same name and similar design can be worn over other clothes for protection—think of artists painting in their studios.

Is there a double letter in Wordle today?

No, there is no double letter in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

Anyone can pick up and play Wordle, but if you want to do it well and make all of your guesses count, these quick tips will help get you started on your Wordle winning streak:

Choose an opener with a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

The answer may contain the same letter, multiple times.

Try not to use guesses that contain letters you've already eliminated.

Thankfully, there's no time limit beyond ensuring it's done by midnight. So there's no reason not to treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank. Sometimes stepping away for a while means you can come back with a fresh perspective.

Wordle today: The answer

(Image credit: Future)

What is today's Wordle answer?

Help is here. The answer to the July 28 (1135) Wordle is SMOCK.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Past Wordle answers can give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle-solving fresh. They are also a good way to eliminate guesses for today's Wordle, as the answer is unlikely to be repeated.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

July 27: JUICE

JUICE July 26: AWASH

AWASH July 25: PORCH

PORCH July 24: FORTE

FORTE July 23: PRONG

PRONG July 22: CADET

CADET July 21: SPECK

SPECK July 20: SHAFT

SHAFT July 19: REFER

REFER July 18: NERDY

Learn more about Wordle

(Image credit: Nurphoto via Getty)

Wordle gives you six rows of five boxes each day, and you'll need to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them to keep up your winning streak.

You should start with a strong word like ARISE, or any other word that contains a good mix of common consonants and multiple vowels. You'll also want to avoid starting words with repeating letters, as you're wasting the chance to potentially eliminate or confirm an extra letter. Once you hit Enter, you'll see which ones you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your next guess to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you might have missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's simply a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the correct word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words and don't forget letters can repeat too (eg: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.